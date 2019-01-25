Boys basketball
FLORENCE — Senior Brendan Bailey helped start an exciting second-half run for his Florence squad against District 6-B rival St. Ignatius on Friday night.
And freshman Beau Neal finished it on a high note for the Falcons.
With 8.6 seconds remaining and the Falcons trailing 68-66, Florence junior Jacob Round passed outside to Neal who drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer, sending his home crowd into a frenzy and forcing a Mission timeout with a 69-68 Florence advantage on the scoreboard.
A St. Ignatius turnover, a Round free throw and a Mission misfire on a desperation half-court try was all that remained from a court-storming celebration.
Neal's game-winning 3-pointer gave him 18 points for the game, as the freshman was dialed in from distance. All six of his baskets came from behind the arc.
He was quick to deflect praise — almost as quick as his release from long range.
"Couldn't have done it without my teammates, they found me when I was open. I give all the credit to my teammates," the underclassman said.
One of those teammates was the senior, Bailey, who scored a team-high 19 points, including a pair of triples. Both of Bailey's 3-pointers came in a 10-point third quarter for the upperclassman, which helped power a 54-46 Florence advantage headed into the fourth quarter.
Bailey had the ball in his hands before Neal's decisive 3-pointer, and he assisted on a crucial game-tying bucket from Round with 55 seconds remaining. Round made a tough layup over a Mission defender after receiving a pretty transition pass from Bailey, and Florence knotted the score at 66-66.
The Bulldogs answered, though, as Mission's senior captain Wacey McClure hit a contested layup at the rim to give St. Ignatius a 68-66 lead with 20 seconds to play.
Florence coach Caleb DeGroot called a timeout to setup the final offense.
But it was Neal who got open, as the freshman — one of three on the court in the closing seconds — showed poise beyond his years and buried the shot.
The huge bucket was a fitting exclamation point to a brilliant back and forth basketball game between two District 6-B squads. Florence led by as much as eight in the third quarter, the latest lead coming with 26 seconds remaining in the period. It was Neal again who connected on a 3-pointer and the Falcons had a 54-46 advantage.
St. Ignatius' Flint McPherson answered, though, with a third-quarter buzzer-beating 3-pointer to pull the Bulldogs within five, 54-49. McPherson's shot helped trigger a 13-0 Mission run that extended to the 4:20 mark in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs took a 60-54 lead. McPherson had six more points in the stretch and Jedi Christy — who had a team-high 19 points — added a pretty jump shot in the run to open the fourth quarter.
But the Falcons wouldn't be denied, as Bailey turned one of his handful of steals into a layup on the other end to cut into Mission's lead, 60-57, and give Florence its first field goal since Neal's 3-pointer in the third quarter.
Neal also had three more 3-pointers waiting in the wings for the Falcons, including the game winner. His first of the fourth quarter came with 2:45 to play and cut the deficit to two, 62-60; the next came 20 second later.
Then, of course, there was the biggest shot of his young career.
With the win, Florence improved to 1-4 in conference, 3-10 overall, and the Falcons topped a St. Ignatius squad that beat Florence 70-45 back on Dec. 20. St. Ignatius fell to 2-3, 5-5.
Mark Anderson scored 10 points and Whitefish beat Eureka 46-35. Jake Kindel led Eureka with 10 points.
Noxon defeated St. Regis 40-33. The Red Devils jumped out to a 17-7 lead by halftime and held off St. Regis' frantic fourth-quarter rally. Rylan Weltz led Noxon with 18 while Tanner Day had 11 to pace St. Regis.
Victor held off Lincoln in a high-scoring affair 64-55. Skyler Webberson led Victor with 21 while Jerod Halley added 16. Nathan Brown exploded for 33 points for Lincoln.
Polson defeated Ronan 59-50 despite the game being a one-point game with a minute to go. The Pirates used solid free throw shooting to separate themselves down the stretch. Trevor Schultz led Polson with 14. Randy Finley led Ronan with 12.
Ethan Brown and Nate Wilhite each scored 12 points in powering Thompson Falls to a 54-46 home win over Troy. The Trojans' Trevor Hoagland led all scorers with 16 points.
Seeley-Swan used a strong second half to race past Clark Fork 55-27. The Blackhawks led 17-7 at halftime but scored 21 points in the third quarter. Cordell Turner scored 15 points, Chance Johnson added 14 and Owen Mercado tallied 11 for Seeley-Swan. Michael Spence had nine to lead Clark Fork.
Charlo ran past Two Eagle River 79-40 thanks to a 27-point performance from Landers Smith. Connor Koenig added 19 and Nate Delaney tallied 11 for the Vikings. Dom Finley led Two Eagle with 10.
Girls basketball
Tiana Ulutoa scored 13 points in leading Ronan to a 55-13 home win over Polson. Jaylea Lunceford and Regan Clairmont added 10 apiece. Mossy Kauley scored six points for the Pirates.
Madison Kelly poured in 14 points in leading St. Regis to a 40-30 road win over Noxon. Delaney Weltz scored 11 points for the Red Devils.
Thompson Falls scored 11 unanswered points in the first quarter en route to a 48-19 home win over Troy. Megan Baxter scored 12 points and Jody Detlaff 11 for the Bluehawks.
Victor defeated Lincoln 38-35. Lincoln used a 15-point third quarter come back after trailing 22-12 at half but Victor held them off. Ashley Hopper led Victor with 17. Alexis Cannon led Lincoln with 16.
Eleven players scored for Seeley-Swan as the Blackhawks defeated Clark Fork 55-32. Ashley Miller led Seeley-Swan with nine. Madison Mask led Clark Fork with 12.
Wrestling
Polson recorded three dual wins Friday in Whitefish. The Pirates beat Libby/Troy (48-24), Eureka (50-20) and Whitefish (57-18).