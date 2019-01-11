Boys basketball
Polson topped Stevensville 66-45 on Friday night as 12 different players for the Pirates scored. Colton Graham led Polson with 16 and Kordell Walker added 9. Logan Roth scored 15 points to lead Stevensville.
Darby jumped out to a big halftime lead and never looked back as the Tigers topped Seeley-Swan 60-51. The Tigers led the Blackhawks 36-16 at half. Brandon Winters scored 19 points for Darby, Nelson Smith added 17 and Dylan Parks tallied 14. Cordell Turner led Seeley-Swan with 21. The win propelled Darby to a 4-0 13C record as it handed Seeley-Swan its first district loss of the year.
St. Regis defeated Lincoln 76-55 behind a 21-point performance from Caleb Ball. Ian Farris also tallied 20 points and Nicholas Day added 15 in the win. Nathan Brown led Lincoln and the game in scoring with 25.
Three players scored in double figures as Frenchtown rolled past Ronan 73-54. Cade Baker scored 15 points for the Broncs while Mason Pyron and Zack Baker added 13 apiece. Frenchtown used a 32-point second quarter explosion to take control of the game. Anthony Camel scored 20 points to lead Ronan.
Plains edged out Noxon 40-33 thanks to a 16-point fourth quarter. Derick Curry scored 16 points and Matt McCracken added 10 for Plains. Logan Wood paced Noxon with 14.
Corvallis defeated Florence 53-38 as three players scored in double digits. Caeson Jessop led the Blue Devils with 14 points, Caleb Warnken added 13 and Tanner Jessop tallied 12. Jacob Round led Florence with 15.
Missoula Loyola raced past Anaconda 64-31. Eleven different players scored for Loyola in the win. Cooper Waters scored 12 points to lead the Rams. Michael Galle led Anaconda with 13.
Twin Bridges topped Philipsburg 80-43 on Friday. Five players scored in double figures for Twin Bridges led by Nate Konen who scored 15. Kade Cutler led Philipsburg with 15.
Arlee defeated Charlo 85-62 in a shootout on Friday night. Lane Johnson scored 20 points for the Warriors and Greg Whitesell added 19. Connor Koenig scored 24 points for Charlo to lead the game.
Girls basketball
Seeley-Swan topped Darby 48-36, rushing out to a 28-13 lead at halftime and holding on from there. Ashley Miller scored 13 points to lead the Blackhawks and Kara Good added 12. Casey Ehmann scored nine points to lead Darby.
Plains topped Noxon 36-24. Plains held Noxon to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters, including only three points in the second. Natalee Deschamps scored eight points to lead Plains. Kali Murray led Noxon with seven.
St. Regis blew past Lincoln 47-15 thanks to a rugged defensive effort. St. Regis held Lincoln scoreless in the third quarter to seal the win. Emma Hill scored 10 points while Baylee Pruitt and Ashley Wilson each scored nine. Sage Kamps and Alexis Cannon each scored four points to lead Lincoln.
Ronan edged out Frenchtown 37-35 in a thriller. Ronan led 20-14 at half but Frenchtown stormed back in the third quarter to get within one point at 26-25 heading into the final frame. Tiana Ulutoa scored 14 points to lead Ronan while Jaylea Lunceford added 10. Kiya Shelton led Frenchtown with 11.
Angel Richards scored 20 points and Stevensville raced past Polson 52-39 on Friday night. Kennedy Praast added 12 points for Stevensville. Mossy Kauley scored 11 points to lead Polson.
Alyssia Vanderburg scored 29 points and Arlee defeated Charlo 53-41. Louetta Conko-Camel added 11 for the Scarlets. Bella Hawk scored 10 points to lead Charlo.
Philipsburg topped Twin Bridges 45-30 thanks to a 20-point performance from Emma Grange. Philipsburg trailed 20-18 at halftime but out-scored Twin Bridges 13-3 in the third quarter to take the advantage. Blu Keim and Anna Kaiser each scored eight points to lead Twin Bridges.