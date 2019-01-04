Girls Basketball
McKennzie Cannon scored 16 points as Plains used a 19-point second quarter to race past Hot Springs 48-40 on Friday night. Katelyn Christensen and Sydney Jackson each scored eight points for Plains. Natalee Deschamps scored 13 points to lead Hot Springs.
Ronan topped Polson 57-27 thanks to a first half where it climbed to a 44-9 lead and never looked back. Kieauna DeRoche scored 18 points and Jaylea Lunceford added 10 for Ronan. Mahala Buffalo scored 10 to lead Polson.
Loyola Sacred Heart cruised to a 70-32 victory over St. Ignatius on Friday evening to improve to 7-1 on the year. Sam Clevenger scored 16 points to pace the Breakers who jumped to an 18-5 lead in the opening quarter and 47-17 advantage by halftime. Syd Koppang added 13 for Loyola. Sydney Brander scored 10 to lead St. Ignatius.
Boys Basketball
Logan Gilliard poured in 23 points as four Bigfork players reached double figures as the Class B Vikings raced past Class C Troy 75-21 on Friday night. Anders Epperly scored 13 points, Clayton Reichenbach added 12 and Colton Reichenbach tallied 10 more as Bigfork improved to 7-0 on the year. Ricki Fisher led Troy with seven points.