Boys basketball
Hot Springs defeated Two Eagle River 63-35 after a hot start on Thursday night. The Savage Heat raced to a 40-14 lead by halftime and never looked back. Tyler Knudsen exploded offensively with 23 points while Brandon Knudsen added 12. Michael Brown led Two Eagle River with nine.
Bigfork dominated Eureka 69-11 thanks to a first quarter where the Vikings out-scored the Lions 25-0. Eureka was held scoreless in the fourth quarter as well. Logan Gilliard scored 22 points, Anders Epperly added 18 and Colton Reichenbach added 13 for the Vikings. Jake Kindel and Corbin Hurst scored all of Eureka's points.
Browning raced past Columbia Falls 67-39 as three players scored in double figures. Ethan Running Crane led Browning with 14, Rylee Spoonhunter added 13 and Trevon Fisher poured in 12. Dillon Wanner and Dillon Shipp each scored eight points to lead Columbia Falls.
Drummond topped Alberton-Superior 54-32 behind 17 points from Jonah Parke. Luke Holland added 10. Danner Haskins scored 12 points to lead Clark Fork.
Frenchtown defeated Stevensville 61-46. Dawson Leishman scored 10 points to lead the Broncs and Mason Pyron added nine. Colby Meeds scored 12 points to lead Stevensville.
Charlo beat St. Regis 57-45 as Landers Smith tallied 17 points. Connor Koenig added 16 while Nate Delaney scored 10. Adam Ball scored 14 points to lead St. Regis while Ian Farris added 13.
Girls basketball
Drummond defeated Clark Fork 48-45 in a thriller where Drummond came back from a 39-33 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Hannah Bradshaw scored 15 points to pace the Trojans while Sydney Phillips and Sofia DeSantiago each added nine. Zoe Kelsey scored 14 points to lead Clark Fork while Madison Mask added 11.
Charlo took care of St. Regis 49-31 thanks to explosive second and third quarters. Charlo scored 19 points in the second quarter to take a 25-13 lead into half and 17 more in the third to have a 42-24 advantage heading into the final quarter. Kaitlin Cox scored 15 to lead Charlo while Liev Smith added 11. Baylee Pruitt scored nine points to lead St. Regis.
Kalispell Glacier raced past Polson 61-11. Glacier opened the game 20-3 and held Polson scoreless in the second quarter to head into half up 35-3. Kali Gulick scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack and Aubrie Rademacher added 13. Mossy Kauley led Polson with four.
Wrestling
Missoula Hellgate was defeated by Kalispell Flathead 60-18 in a wrestling dual on Thursday. Hellgate's Hunter Golding won at 152 by pin, Bridger Hall won at 160 with a pin and Jordan Tack also won by pin at 103. Flathead won six matches by forfeit and had four pins.
Mission/Charlo topped Arlee in a wrestling dual in St. Ignatius. All matches resulted in pins with Mission/Charlo winning 12 of the 15. Isaiah Allic, Cole Gilleard, Troy Matt each won a pair of matches for Mission/Charlo while Kanoa Palazzolo won two of Arlee's three matches.