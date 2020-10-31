High school sports roundup: Flint Creek, Thompson Falls advance to 8-Man quarterfinals

Upset but still undefeated, Thompson Falls plowed ahead to the 8-Man football quarterfinals with a 50-6 home win over Simms on Saturday.
The Blue Hawks, not happy with ending up as the Western No. 2 seed due to tiebreakers, took out their frustration on the Northern No. 3 seed in their postseason opener by employing their ground-and-pound attack.
Roman Sparks ran for two scores and caught two touchdown passes from Kade Pardee, who also ran for two touchdowns in addition to his two scoring strikes. The Blue Hawks' other score came on a passing touchdown from the Andersen twins when Lucas Andersen connected with Derek Andersen.
"We were working the trenches, hit them in the mouth and wanted to see if we could move them around more than they moved us around," Thompson Falls coach Jared Koskela said. "It was pure power football. That's what we did. When they stacked the box, we hit them with some passes and misdirection. Our defense, they're resilient."
The Blue Hawks now hit the road to face Eastern No. 1 seed Scobey in the quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday. They lost in the quarterfinals last year in their first season in Class C 8-Man after dropping down from Class B.
"I think those boys got some experience last year," Koskela said. "They know what to expect and won't be shell-shocked and know how to play in the cold. Weather-wise, it's looking to be cold and windy. We'll have a certain set of plays that will work in that environment."
In other 8-Man action, Flint Creek opened its playoff redemption tour with a 60-14 home win over Belt. Running back Preston Metesh carried the load by rushing for multiple scores and catching multiple touchdowns as Belt tried to neutralize quarterback Kade Cutler, according to Flint Creek coach Mike Cutler.
"That's what they gave us, and Preston executed, and our offensive line did a great job getting on their blocks and staying on them," Mike Cutler said. "We ran the ball really well. They tried to load the box, but we were still able to play smash-mouth football. Belt is a very physical team, not that we didn't expect that, but they surprised me with how physical they were. That's the type of game we want to play."
Flint Creek led 16-0 after the first quarter, 30-8 at the half and 38-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
"Our defense was really salty today," Mike Cutler said. "We took away their strength, their QB sweep, and they abandoned it and went to the pass, and that plays to our strength because we're a bend-not-break defense."
The undefeated and Western No. 1 seed Titans, who won state titles in 2017 and 2018 but lost in the quarterfinals last year, move on to host Eastern No. 2 seed Fairview in the quarterfinals 1 p.m. Saturday in Philipsburg.
Clark Fork, the defending state runner-up, had its season come to an end with a 60-14 road loss against Shelby.
St. Ignatius, the West's No. 4 seed, was no match for Fort Benton, the East's No. 1 seed, suffering a 61-6 loss in the opening round of the playoffs. Bryce Umphrey had the Bulldogs' lone score, a 1-yard run in the second quarter. Kellen McClure went 21-for-37 passing for 177 yards for the Bulldogs.
Class B
There will be a new state champion in Class B because Eureka was upset in its playoff opener. The Western No. 2 seed Lions suffered a 28-6 home loss against Northern No. 3 seed Glasgow. The Lions, who won three of the previous four championships, never led in the game and trailed 22-6 at the half. Gunnar Smith had Eureka's lone score, a 3-yard run. He finished with 15 rushes for 72 yards, but the Lions were outgained 261-197.
Bigfork, the Western No. 3 seed, had its season come to a close with a 30-14 road loss against Northern No. 2 seed Malta in the first round. The Vikings were outgained 391-223 as Cormac Benn was limited to 118 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Malta's Kooper Oxarart had one passing and one rushing score, and Cash Salsbery run for two touchdowns.
Loyola, the Western No. 4 seed, ended its season without an on-field victory, dropping a 38-0 decision against Northern No. 2 seed Fairfield on the road in the opening round. The Rams, who qualified for the playoffs with two wins by forfeit, trailed 8-0 after one quarter and 26-0 at the half.
Volleyball
At the District 6B tournament, Anaconda swept Loyola Sacred Heart in the championship match, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12. Anaconda got to the title game by topping Deer Lodge, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21. Loyola had advanced to the title game by beating Florence, 25-15, 13-25, 25-22, 25-23. Florence beat Deer Lodge in the third-place game, 25-16, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14.
In District 13C action, Seeley-Swan wrapped up the district title and top seed heading to divisionals with a sweep of Drummond, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16.
Philipsburg rolled to a 25-12, 25-23, 26-24 win over Valley Christian in the third-place game. Lucia Lee led the Prospectors with eight kills and four blocks. Reece Pitcher and Summer Phillips each collected three aces, while Phillips led with six digs. Rachel Ward had six assists. For Valley Christian, Taylor Vance led with seven kills, Ellie Hover had three aces and Fylena Rahn had two blocks.
In District 14C play, Charlo won the district title and No. 1 seed going to divisionals with a sweep against Hot Springs, 25-15, 28-26, 25-13. Carlee Fryberger had 11 kills and eight digs to lead Charlo in both categories. Molly Kate Sullivan piled up eight kills, one block and a team-best four aces. Kassidi Cox added eight kills and six assists. Connor Fryberger ran the offense with 21 assists to go with seven digs on defense. Hot Springs' Katelyn Christensen had seven kills, seven blocks and nine digs, all team highs.
Riley Richter pounded 15 kills and added 15 assists, 10 digs and two aces to fuel Noxon to a 10-25, 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13 nail-biter over Clark Fork in the third-place game. Avery Burgess provided 13 kills, three digs and two blocks, and Emily Brown compiled eight kills, 21 assists and six digs for the Red Devils.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
