High school sports roundup: Flint Creek, Thompson Falls advance to 8-Man quarterfinals

Upset but still undefeated, Thompson Falls plowed ahead to the 8-Man football quarterfinals with a 50-6 home win over Simms on Saturday.

The Blue Hawks, not happy with ending up as the Western No. 2 seed due to tiebreakers, took out their frustration on the Northern No. 3 seed in their postseason opener by employing their ground-and-pound attack.

Roman Sparks ran for two scores and caught two touchdown passes from Kade Pardee, who also ran for two touchdowns in addition to his two scoring strikes. The Blue Hawks' other score came on a passing touchdown from the Andersen twins when Lucas Andersen connected with Derek Andersen.

"We were working the trenches, hit them in the mouth and wanted to see if we could move them around more than they moved us around," Thompson Falls coach Jared Koskela said. "It was pure power football. That's what we did. When they stacked the box, we hit them with some passes and misdirection. Our defense, they're resilient."

The Blue Hawks now hit the road to face Eastern No. 1 seed Scobey in the quarterfinals on Friday or Saturday. They lost in the quarterfinals last year in their first season in Class C 8-Man after dropping down from Class B.