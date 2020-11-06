High school volleyball roundup: Polson secures state berth, topping rival Ronan

Polson is heading back to the State A volleyball tournament for the second season in a row after ending an eight-year drought last season.
The Pirates beat Ronan in four sets Friday at home, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21, to advance to the divisional championship game 1 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Falls with a chance to earn the top seed at state. It was their second win in two days after not playing since Oct. 24 because of the way their abbreviated schedule fell.
"Our girls for sure wanted it," Polson coach Lizzy Cox said. "They came out ready to play. Ronan played awesome too. The game and the atmopshere were amazing because it's two schools right next to each other. It was such an awesome night. The girls are super excited to go back to state, even though we have to go all the way to Sidney."
For the second game in a row, Polson overcame the absence of its middle blocker, Turquoise Pierre, who was qurantined last week and will miss the rest of the season. The team cobbled together six blocks, Berkley Ellis and Hallie Moss combined to run the offense with 18 and 17 assists, Maggie Todd led the attack with 21 kills in addition to Kobbey Smith's 11, and Ara Mercer held down the defense with 47 of the team's 114 digs.
"Everyone filled in and worked together," Cox said. "Ara played the best defensive game I've seen her play ever. Maggie hit extremely well. They all did it together, and there's no better way to do it than together."
Ronan can still qualify for the state tournament, needing to win its loser-out game Saturday at Frenchtown.
Columbia Falls secured a berth into the state tournament and advanced to the divisional championship game by beating Whitefish in four sets, 25-10, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22. The Wildkats will host conference foe Polson to determine the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds out of the tournament heading to state.
Columbia Falls senior Mady Hoerner had a double-double of 20 kills and 18 digs to go with one block. Senior Hannah Schweikert accumulated 45 assists in running the offense and slotted in a team-high four aces. Dillen Hoerner added 13 kills to her team-best 20 digs. Jazzy Marino tabbed four of the team's five blocks to go with two aces.
"We came out extremely strong, then Whitefish got us in the second set," Columbia Falls coach Jolandie Brooks said. "Everyone is playing hard, tournament-time ball."
Whitefish moves to the loser-out bracket and will travel to Corvallis 1 p.m. Saturday with a trip to state on the line.
Corvallis bounced back from its upset loss to Ronan Thursday by sweeping Hamilton at home Friday, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16. Madeline Gilder put together 16 digs, 14 kills and three aces, leading the team in all three categories. Brooklyn Powell ran the offense with 29 assists, and Jenna Jordan collected two of the team's three blocks. Hamilton's Layne Kearns had 12 digs, five kills and one block, all team highs.
Frenchtown staved off elimination by rallying from a 2-0 set deficit against Butte Central to win in five sets at home, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 16-14. Demi Smith put together 10 kills and seven blocks, while Rylee Belcourt led the Broncs with 11 kills. Izzy Cahall operated the offense with 36 assists, while Cassidy Bagnell ran the defense with 20 digs to go with two aces. For Butte Central, Ella Moodry put together 18 kills, Avery Kelly had 14 kills and four blocks, and Maci Reopelle tallied 50 assists, 16 digs and three aces.
Western B divisional
Anaconda advanced to the divisional championship game 1:15 p.m. Saturday and secured a top-two seed at state by sweeping Thompson Falls in the undefeated final Friday, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22. The Copperheads await the winner of Thompson Falls and Florence.
Thompson Falls will face Florence in the loser-takes-third game 11 a.m. Saturday. Both teams have secured a trip to state, and the winner of that game will have to beat Anaconda two times Saturday to win the top seed to state out of the double-elimination tournament.
Florence qualified for state by winning the loser-takes-fourth game against Eureka in a thrilling five-setter, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 16-14. Eureka was reportedly without its libero in the fourth and fifth set because she "hit max number of substitutes and is done for the match," according to Eureka's Twitter account.
Eureka had advanced to the loser-takes-fourth game by scoring a four-set win over Loyola Sacred Heart in its second loser-out game of the day, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18. Rhianna Hawkins led the Lions with 13 kills. She and Reena Truman each blocked two shots. Kamber Brown ran the offense to the tune of 25 assists, and she and Jayden Pluid each tabbed two aces. Katie Schmidt led the defensive effort with 15 digs.
Florence began its day by beating Bigfork in a loser-out game, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13. Kasidy Yeoman and Jaidyn Larson each tallied 12 kills. Yeoman added 13 assists, as did Jayden Hendrickson. Larson tacked on three blocks, Mackenzie Little had two aces and Kolbi Wood finished with 29 digs to key the defense.
Eureka opened the the second day of the divisional by topping St. Ignatius in a loser-out game, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20. Katie Schmidt had a double-double of 11 kills and 13 digs, both team highs. Alyssa Utter matched her with 13 digs. Kamber Brown ran the offense with 21 assists and put down three aces, both team bests. Rhianna Hawkins collected two of the Lions' four blocks.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
