High school volleyball roundup: Polson secures state berth, topping rival Ronan

Polson is heading back to the State A volleyball tournament for the second season in a row after ending an eight-year drought last season.

The Pirates beat Ronan in four sets Friday at home, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21, to advance to the divisional championship game 1 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Falls with a chance to earn the top seed at state. It was their second win in two days after not playing since Oct. 24 because of the way their abbreviated schedule fell.

"Our girls for sure wanted it," Polson coach Lizzy Cox said. "They came out ready to play. Ronan played awesome too. The game and the atmopshere were amazing because it's two schools right next to each other. It was such an awesome night. The girls are super excited to go back to state, even though we have to go all the way to Sidney."

For the second game in a row, Polson overcame the absence of its middle blocker, Turquoise Pierre, who was qurantined last week and will miss the rest of the season. The team cobbled together six blocks, Berkley Ellis and Hallie Moss combined to run the offense with 18 and 17 assists, Maggie Todd led the attack with 21 kills in addition to Kobbey Smith's 11, and Ara Mercer held down the defense with 47 of the team's 114 digs.