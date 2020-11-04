High school volleyball roundup: Ronan, Hamilton win Western A divisional play-in games

Whitefish, the Northwest No. 3 seed, had received a bye into the divisional and will play at Southwest No. 2 seed Frenchtown on Thursday.

MISSOULA — Ronan and Hamilton won play-in volleyball games to qualify for the Western A divisional tournament, which begins Thursday.

Ronan, the Northwest No. 4 seed, pulled out a high-scoring first set against Libby, the Northwest No. 5 seed, before rolling in the next two sets of its sweep, 29-27, 25-13, 25-14. The Maidens move on to play at Southwest No. 1 seed Corvallis 7 p.m. Thursday.

Madeline McCrea came up with 10 kills and four blocks, both team highs, as Ronan blocked 11 total shots. Rylie Lindquist paced the Maidens with 17 digs and two aces, while Leina Ulutoa ran the offense with 20 assists.

Libby got four kills from Julie Martineau. Jessica Cunningham went for four aces and two blocks.

Southwest No. 4 seed Hamilton pulled out a five-set victory against Southwest No. 5 seed Dillon after dropping the first and fourth sets, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10. The Broncs advance to play at Northwest No. 2 seed Polson on Thursday.

Stevensville, the Southwest No. 3 seed, got upset by Butte Central, the Southwest No. 6 seed, dropping a 3-1 decision. The Maroons will hit the road to play Northwest No. 1 seed Columbia Falls on Thursday.

Whitefish, the Northwest No. 3 seed, had received a bye into the divisional and will play at Southwest No. 2 seed Frenchtown on Thursday.