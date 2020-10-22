High school volleyball roundup: Sentinel wins five-set home thriller over Helena

Missoula Sentinel earned a thrilling five-set home volleyball win over Helena Thursday, 25-23, 14-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-13. "We knew we could be competitive with them and we were pretty-evenly matched," said Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega. "Helena is a great team and they forced us to play long rallies and they served aggressively, so I was incredibly proud of my defense with 81 digs." Paige Sawyer had two aces and 25 assists for Sentinel. Quincy Frohlich had 19 kills and Jayden Johnston 24 digs.

Thompson Falls steamrolled to a dominant home win over Troy Thursday, 25-9, 25-9, 25-3. Scarlette Schwindt piled up 11 kills and 11 assists for the Blue Hawks. Cheyla Irvine had seven aces and Schwindt four. Jody Detlaff had 10 kills and a block and Ariana Wood four digs. Leah Clay and Elaine Folkerts collected five digs for the Trojans.