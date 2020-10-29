High school volleyball roundup: Thompson Falls, Eureka, Charlo, Hot Springs headed to district finals

At the District 7B tournament, Thompson Falls opened with a three-set sweep of St. Ignatius, 25-14, 25-10, 25-11, to advance to the district championship game against Eureka 5:30 p.m. Friday. Scarlette Schwindt had an all-around game with nine assists, seven kills, seven digs and three aces. Jody Detlaff led the Blue Hawks with eight kills and added four blocks. Riley Wilson had a team-best 10 assists operating the offense and added seven kills. Abbi Lane led with five blocks, and Ariana Wood added seven digs.

Eureka moved to the title game by scoring a three-set win over Bigfork, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13. Rhianna Hawkins had eight kills and four blocks, both team highs, to pace the Lions. Reena Truman added eight kills, while Jayden Pluid put down eight aces. Kamber Brown ran Eureka's offense with 15 assists, while Michael Shea operated the defense with 15 digs.

St. Ignatius and Bigfork will now play for the opportunity to possibly force a challenge game against the loser of Thompson Falls vs. Eureka.

In the District 13C tournament, top-seeded Seeley-Swan opened with a three-set sweep of Philipsburg, 25-12, 25-23, 25-17, to advance to the district championship game.