High school volleyball roundup: Thompson Falls, Eureka, Charlo, Hot Springs headed to district finals

At the District 7B tournament, Thompson Falls opened with a three-set sweep of St. Ignatius, 25-14, 25-10, 25-11, to advance to the district championship game against Eureka 5:30 p.m. Friday. Scarlette Schwindt had an all-around game with nine assists, seven kills, seven digs and three aces. Jody Detlaff led the Blue Hawks with eight kills and added four blocks. Riley Wilson had a team-best 10 assists operating the offense and added seven kills. Abbi Lane led with five blocks, and Ariana Wood added seven digs.
Eureka moved to the title game by scoring a three-set win over Bigfork, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13. Rhianna Hawkins had eight kills and four blocks, both team highs, to pace the Lions. Reena Truman added eight kills, while Jayden Pluid put down eight aces. Kamber Brown ran Eureka's offense with 15 assists, while Michael Shea operated the defense with 15 digs.
St. Ignatius and Bigfork will now play for the opportunity to possibly force a challenge game against the loser of Thompson Falls vs. Eureka.
In the District 13C tournament, top-seeded Seeley-Swan opened with a three-set sweep of Philipsburg, 25-12, 25-23, 25-17, to advance to the district championship game.
Over at the District 14C tournament, top-seeded Charlo moved into the district title game against Hot Springs with a 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 21-25, 15-11 win over Noxon. Carlee Fryberger had 15 kills, two blocks and six aces for the Vikings. Connor Fryberger, meanwhile, had 21 assists and 11 digs. Noxon's Riley Richter and Avery Burgess each had 13 kills for the Red Devils, while Burgess also added on 15 digs.
Hot Springs pulled out a five-set win against Clark Fork, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-8, to move on to the district title game. Katelyn Christensen was a force for Hot Springs, collecting 17 kills, nine digs and four blocks. Lily Winn also loaded up the stat sheet with 11 digs, 10 kills and three blocks. Savannah Roosma added eight kills and three blocks, Emma Rae Rasmussen put down five kills and four aces, and Lizzy Fisher ran the offense with 23 assists.
Noxon and Clark Fork will now play for the chance to potentially force a challenge game against the loser of Charlo and Hot Springs.
