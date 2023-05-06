High school track and field

The Kalispell Glacier boys and Kalispell Flathead girls took top honors in the 12-team Archie Roe Invitational on Saturday in Kalispell. The Flathead girls piled up 143 points to beat runner-up Missoula Hellgate by 26. The Glacier boys totaled 154 points, which was 21 more than runner-up Hellgate. Senior Jeff Lillard had a big day for the Wolfpack, winning the 200-meter dash in 23.55 and the 400 in 49.98. Alivia Rinehart won the 100 hurdles for the Bravettes in 16.15. To see the complete results, log on to athletic.net.

The Loyola Sacred Heart boys team top honors in the Kim Haines meet Saturday at Missoula County Stadium. The Rams totaled 121.5 points and Boulder finished second with 87.5. Townsend won the girls meet. Junior Isabelle Berry had a big day for the Breakers, winning the 100 in 12.65 and the 100 hurdles in 15.58. She also took second in the 300 hurdles. To see the complete results, log on to athletic.net.

The Hamilton boys and girls swept the team titles in a home triangular on Saturday. To see the complete results, log on to athletic.net.