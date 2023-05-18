High school softball

Glacier scored an 11-1 home win over Flathead in a Kalispell crosstown showdown on Thursday to lock up an outright Western AA conference championship and the league's top seed for the state tournament.

The Wolfpack improved to 13-1 with the victory, while second-place Helena High dropped to 10-3 with a loss to Missoula Sentinel Thursday. A Glacier loss and a Helena win would've put the Wolfpack at 12-2 and the Bengals at 11-2 heading into the latter's regular-season finale against winless Hellgate.

If they both ended up at 12-2, they would've shared the regular-season title. They split their series, with Glacier winning 6-4 at home April 15 and losing 5-4 on the road May 6.

Sentinel finished 10-4 in the Western AA and should be the No. 3 seed for the state tournament. Missoula Big Sky and Helena Capital are both 8-6 in the Western AA and tied for fourth as they split their season series with a doubleheader Thursday.

Sentinel scored eight runs in the first two innings on its way to a 9-5 home win over Helena High on Thursday. Rylee Crane and Charlee Hoover both drove in two runs for the Spartans. Crane got the win in the circle, giving up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Big Sky fell down 9-0 after the top of the third inning and never claimed the lead in an eventual 15-10 home loss to Helena Capital on Thursday. Brooke Shaffer was 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs for the Eagles, while teammate Grace Hood went 3-for-3 with a double, a homer and three RBIs.

Big Sky won the second game of the doubleheader 13-12. Myleigh Kukay gave the Eagles a walk-off win with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. Kukay also doubled, homered and drove in two runs while going 3-for-4. Delaney Laird homered and had four RBIs.

At the Western B-C softball tournament Thursday, Mission-Arlee-Charlo posted a 7-1 win over Three Forks, Florence tallied a 14-5 win over Plains, Thompson Falls scored an 8-5 win over Ennis and Eureka lost 13-2 against Manhattan.

College signings

Loyola Sacred Heart held a signing ceremony Thursday for seven athletes: Beau Meyer (Carroll College football and track), Winn North (Montana Western football), Sam Caras (UM cheer), Jeremiah Coutts (UM cheer), Kolbet Schrichte (Army West Point rugby), Anika Chavez (St. Mary's soccer) and John Reed Smith (Wheaton College cross country and track).