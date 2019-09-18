Loyola Sacred Heart football player Nolan Iverson and Plains volleyball player Kylee Altmiller were both voted the Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Iverson ran for five touchdowns in Loyola's 47-25 victory over Whitehall last Friday. He finished with 198 yards rushing on 28 carries.
Altmiller led Plains to a pair of volleyball wins last week. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, against Troy, Altmiller tallied 12 of Plains' 28 kills in a five-set win. Two days later against Hot Springs, Altmiller had 14 more kills as Plains won in four sets.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.