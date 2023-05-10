High school tennis

The Big Sky girls beat Butte 8-0 Wednesday. Winners for the Eagles in singles were Landon Roberts, Andrea McComas, Charlie Ghidorzi and Allie Wiswell. Big Sky winners in doubles were Maddie Mcinnis/Addie Winward, Becca Sylte-Riggers/Riley Laslovich, Ashley Gardinier/Annika Praschar, and Maya Halter/Naveah Beard.

The Big Sky boys defeated Butte 6-2 Wednesday. Winners for the Eagles in singles were Jake Keintz, Isaac Dosier, Liam Baldassin and Jace Meyer. Big Sky winners in doubles were Beniah Vanderwall/Isaiah Reed, and Gabe Mobley/Brady Mcinnis.

High school baseball

Frenchtown scored a 4-3 walk-off win over Dillon in eight innings Tuesday at home. The Broncs, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras, had only four hits to the Beavers' eight. Carter Anciaux had Frenchtown's lone RBI in addition to scoring one run. Noah Gibbs pitched all eight innings for the Broncs, allowing two earned runs on nine hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Polson and Eureka each tallied four hits but the Pirates scored five unearned runs to emerge with a 5-1 road victory Tuesday. Dawson DuMont doubled and had Polson's lone RBI, while Jarrett Wilson scored twice. Pirates pitcher Espn Fisher limited Eureka to one run on four hits while striking out 11 in seven innings. AJ Truman scored the Lions' lone run and threw four innings of no-hit baseball, giving up two runs, walking four and striking out seven.

High school softball

Stevensville scored 10 runs in the first inning on its way to a 20-7 road win over Dillon on Tuesday. The Yellowjackets tallied 10 hits and drew nine walks, while the Beavers committed eight errors.

Class AA Kalispell Glacier scored a 15-0 home win over Class A Polson on Tuesday.