High school softball

Missoula Big Sky improved to 5-2 Thursday with a 32-3 win over Missoula Hellgate at Rattlesnake Fields. The Knights issued 18 walks and allowed 13 hits. Delaney Laird had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs. Kyler Latrielle collected three hits and four RBIs. Logan Baack had a home run and three RBIs. Moe had a double for the Knights.

Florence whipped Anaconda on Wednesday, 17-0. Rylee Yeoman earned the pitching win and drove in two runs. Maggie Schneiter tallied a game-high four hits. The Falcons also beat the Copperheads, 18-2. Hailey Sutton and Autumn Sutton each had two hits for Florence.

Tourney canceled

This week’s cold, wet weather across north-central Montana has caused the cancellation of a major high school softball tournament on Saturday.

The East-West Crossover Tournament, which would have involved all 16 Class AA teams, was scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Multi-Sports Complex. The event matches teams from Eastern AA against teams from Western AA in an effort to have programs from across the state see each other play before the state tournament in late May.

But the eight diamonds at Multi-Sports were buried by more than a half-foot of snow, with more on the way. So Mike Henneberg, athletic director for the Great Falls schools, was forced to cancel the tourney Thursday.

“We had a significant snow event earlier this week,” said Henneberg, referring to a snow and sleet storm on Tuesday that dropped more than six inches of snow right about the time Great Falls High and CMR were preparing to play Eastern AA doubleheaders against Bozeman and Gallatin.

There is no room on the spring sports schedule to find an alternate date for the Crossover Tournament.

High school tennis

The Hamilton girls posted a 5-2 win over Loyola Thursday. Sofie Lewanski and Charlie Holmes earned singles wins for the Broncs. Ava Bellamah and Dessi Young won in singles for the Breakers. The Hamilton boys beat Loyola, 6-1. Singles winners for the Broncs were Andy Purcell, Colin Hanley, Alain Mendizabel and Jacob Rollins.