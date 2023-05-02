High school softball

Missoula Big Sky rolled to a 12-2 home win over Kalispell Flathead in five innings Tuesday. Liberty Rogers earned the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Whitmire led the offense, going 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Kaiden Lake had a home run for the Bravettes.

Missoula Hellgate dropped a 29-0 verdict at Helena Capital in five frames.

Columbia Falls posted a 25-0 win against Browning in a three-inning game on Tuesday. Pitcher Maddie Moultray allowed just one hit and struck out eight. She also hit a home run.

High school track & field

Host Eureka swept to boys and girls team titles in the Top 8 Northwest ABC meet on Tuesday. Senior Jacob Buckingham had a big day for the Lion boys, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 17.23 and the 300 hurdles in 44.90. Haidyn Guckenberg won the 300 hurdles for the Eureka girls, posting a time of 50.61. To see complete results, log on to athletic.net.