High school softball

Missoula Big Sky whipped visiting Missoula Hellgate Tuesday, 30-2, in four innings. The Eagles piled up 21 hits. The Knights hurt themselves with five errors. Delaney Laird, Grace Hood and Breanna Hewitt each hit a home run for the Eagles. Liberty Rogers earned the win. She allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five. Briella Wilson threw one inning for Big Sky. Keira Babbitt and Natallie Blaney each had two hits for the Knights.

Florence bounced back from a Saturday home loss with a 15-1 win over visiting Loyola Sacred Heart on Tuesday in a game that lased five innings. The Falcons exploded for five runs in the first inning and tacked on nine in the fourth. Rylee Yeoman earned the win, holding the Breakers hitless in the first two frames. Madison Potter hit a home run for the hosts.

Columbia Falls won at Polson, 7-3, in eight innings. Each team had 10 hits but the Maidens piled up four errors. Sydney Mann led Columbia Falls, going 3 or 5 with three RBIs.

Corvallis rallied for a 16-13 home win over East Helena. The Blue Devils trailed 13-10 after 5 1/2 innings but exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jadyn Greenwood collected four hits for the Blue Devils, including a home run.

High school baseball

Hamilton pounded Corvallis Tuesday, 10-0. Jacob Westberry earned the shutout win, allowing just two hits while striking out six. Atticus Southwell hit a home run for the Broncs.

High school golf

Boulder was the big winner at the Class B Divisional tourney at Indian Springs in Eureka on Tuesday. Jefferson won both the boys and girls team titles. Florence took second in the girls race, finishing 40 strokes behind Boulder. Florence took third in the boys team race, 30 strokes behind champion Jefferson. Tyson Lee and Colin Field of Boulder tied for boys medalist honors with identical scores of 4-over 75. Celi Chapman of Jefferson won the girls medalist honor at 3-over 74.

High school tennis

The Corvallis boys edged Ronan Tuesday, 3-0, with several matches stopped early because of weather. Hutchison and Vai earned singles wins for the Blue Devils. The Corvallis girls also won 3-0. Musceid and Jessop earned singles wins.

Adult golf: U.S. Open qualifier

Zac Jones of Utah carded a 6-under 65 to win the U.S. Open local qualifier Tuesday at the Missoula Country Club.

The BYU golfer earned one of three spots in final qualifying. The other two spots went to Nate Plaster and Daniel Kim of Washington, who tied for second at 4-under 67.

The next round of qualification among the remaining 530 golfers competing for one of the U.S. Open's 156 spots will take place at one of 10 sites throughout the U.S. on May 22 and June 5. This year's U.S. Open is June 15-18 at The Los Angeles County Club.

Matt Marshall of Darby, who won the local qualifier last year, just missed out on advancing. He tied for third with a 3-under score of 68.

Adult golf: Lake City Open

Flathead Valley golfers won both the Amateur and Professional divisions over the weekend at the annual Lake City Open at Polson Bay Golf Course.

Brandon Dixon, director of golf at the Iron Horse Club in Whitefish, was the professional champion after firing rounds of 68 Saturday and 69 Sunday. Dixon won by three strokes over Mike Grob of Billings (72-68) and won $3,500.

Former champs Jim Mee of Libby (143) and Ryan Malby of Kalispell (145) were third and fourth.

Justin Dorr of Kalispell won the amateur title with rounds of 73-71—144. That was two better than former State Amateur champion Joey Moore of Billings and Kade McDonough of Missoula. Sean Ramsbacher of Missoula, former Montana Tech star, was fourth at 147.

College softball

The Montana softball team will take the No. 6 seed into the Big Sky Conference Championship, which is being held Wednesday through Saturday at Wildcat Softball Field in Ogden, Utah. The Grizzlies (10-35, 4-11 BSC) will open the tournament with a first-round matchup against No. 3 Northern Colorado (21-20, 9-6 BSC) at noon on Wednesday.

The winner will advance to play No. 2 Sacramento State at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The loser will face an elimination game at noon on Thursday. The tournament will have four games on Wednesday, with all six teams in action, three games on Thursday, two on Friday and the championship on Saturday, which will be one or two games.

High school softball

Missoula Sentinel's Jayden Gagner and Haley Wolsky have committed to play on the college level starting in the fall. Gagner (P/OF) will play for Spokane Community College and Wolsky for NCAA Division I Grand Canyon University.

High school basketball

In just under three weeks, 50 of the best high school basketball players Montana has to offer will descend on Carroll College’s campus in Helena for a two-day showcase called the Montana Elite Invitational.

The 25 boys and 25 girls currently slated to participate are listed below:

Boys

Fischer Brown, Jaxan Lieberg, Mason Dethman, Parker Link, Axel Becker, Bohdi Brenden, Zicciah Callison-Blake, Anthony Schacht, Darcy Merchant Jr., Easton Sant, Noah Cummings, Hudson Luedtke, Kyler Engellant, Ben Erbacher, Kash Embry, Tevin Wetzel, Kellen Harrison, Hayden Steffenson, Reese Paulson, Eli Quinn, Mason Meier, Kash Keller, Cooper Tyson, Tracen Jilot, Bram Handran

Girls

Teagan Erickson, Kennedy Moore, Paige Wasson, Paige Lofing, Mason Quinn, Ava Davey, Annika Stergar, Tailey Harris, Kamryn Reinker, Halle Fitzgerald, Kylie Konen, Amaya Jarvis, Madison O’Connor, Braeden Gunlock, Kourtney Grossman, Avory DeCoite, Jada Davis, Hallie Neibauer, Emily McElmurry, Chloe Larsen, Paeten Gunlock, Brooklyn Pierce, Sydney Pierce, Taylee Chirrick, Kadynce Couture.

Coming events

The annual McCarthy Basketball Camp will be held July 17-20 at Stevensville High School. It is open to boys and girls in grades K-9. The boys session will be from 10 a.m. to noon and the girls session from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $75, which includes four days of instruction, a water bottle, a camp t-shirt and a basketball. McCarthy has coached boys and girls on every level from elementary to NCAA Division I. The registration deadline is July 11 but walk-ups will be accepted. For more information, call 307-752-1103.

The 63rd annual KPAX Honors Court Sports Awards will be held May 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event includes a 5:30 p.m. reception and dinner at 6:30, followed by a guest speaker and awards honoring Missoula’s top high-school senior athletes. The keynote speaker will be Brock Coyle, former Montana Grizzly and NFL football player. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at Windermere Realty or reserved by calling Bob Hermes at 406-531-5300.