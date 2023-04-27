High school softball

Missoula Big Sky piled up 18 hits in winning a high-scoring game at Butte on Thursday, 24-16. Grace Hood connected for three home runs and four hits total along with five RBIs for the Eagles. Sadie McGuinn had three hits for Big Sky, including a home run. Brooke Schaffer and Delaney Laird also homered for the Eagles. Liberty Rogers earned the pitching win, allowing 17 hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Missoula Sentinel lost on a walk-off single in the seventh inning Thursday at Great Falls CMR, 7-6. The Spartans out-hit the Rustlers, 14-9. Emma Ries led Sentinel with four hits, including two doubles. Haley Wolsky, Jayden Gagner, Morgan Olson and Haley Sellers each had two hits. Rylee Crane took the pitching loss after coming on in relief in the fifth inning.

The Spartans also lost to Great Falls Thursday, 10-6. Sentinel hurt itself with three errors. Charlee Hoover had a home run for the Spartans but took the loss at pitcher.

High school tennis

The Loyola Sacred Heart girls posted a 3-2 win over Valley Christian Thursday in Missoula. Winners for the Rams included Elise Munding and Sylvie Von Doersten in singles and the doubles team of Ava Bellamah and Gio Horner. Winners for Valley Christian included Patience Lorenz in singles and the doubles team of Carys Walker and Emersyn DeGroot. The Eagles beat Anaconda, 3-2, and Darby/Troy, 4-1.

The Loyola boys beat Valley Christian, 5-3. Winners in singles for the Rams included Dillon Taylor, Nathaniel Read-Smith and Brenden Nedrud. The Eagles beat Darby/Troy, 8-1, and Anaconda, 7-0.

High school track & field

Eureka took top honors in the girls team race and Libby in the boys team race in the three-team Lincoln County Meet on Thursday in Eureka. In a dual meet at Kalispell, the Glacier boys and girls both beat Missoula Sentinel. To see complete results, log on to athletic.net.