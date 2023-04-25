High school tennis

Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel split in dual meet action Tuesday at Fort Missoula. The Eagles won the girls meet, 6-2. Singles winners for Big Sky included Addie Winward, Andrea McComas and Charlie Ghidorzi. Also winning were the doubles teams of Landon Roberts/Amber Williams, Morgen McClung/Avery Wolff and Maya Halter/Neveah Beard. Sentinel won the boys meet, 5-3. Jacob Bishop won in singles for the Spartans.

The Loyola Sacred Heart tennis teams earned wins at St. Ignatius on Tuesday. The Rams won, 7-0, behind singles victories by Dillon Taylor, Nathaniel Read-Smith, Brendan Nedrud, Matthew Camp and Alex Jasperson. The Breakers won, 4-2. Singles winners for Loyola were Amalee Schneider and Sylvie Von Doersten.

Valley Christian swept St. Ignatius on Tuesday. The Eagle boys won 6-0 thanks in part to singles victories by Ross Cruikshank, Keaton Reimer and Kebrom Glidewell. The Valley Christian girls won 4-0 behind singles wins by Emersyn DeGroot, Patience Lorenz and Carys Walker.

The Hamilton boys and girls beat East Helena. The Broncs won the boys meet, 6-1, behind singles wins by Andy Purcell, Colin Hanley and Alain Medizabal. The Hamilton girls won, 5-2, thanks in part to singles wins by Ciara Hanley, Charlie Holmes and Codie Clarke.

High school track

The annual Top 10 meet was held Tuesday at Missoula County Stadium. On the girls' side, Missoula Sentinel's Ava Kellenberg won the long jump (18-6) and triple jump (37-8). The view the full results, log on to athletic.net.