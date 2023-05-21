Legion baseball

The Missoula Mavericks lost a pair of home games to the Helena Senators on Sunday, 6-4 and 5-2.

Schuyler Fairchild took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Missoula stranded 12 baserunners. Sam Matosich had two hits for the Mavs, including a triple, and two RBIs.

The second game was called in the sixth inning because of lightning in the area. Chris Compton took the loss, although he did not allow an earned run in five innings of work. The Mavs committed three errors in the game. Carter Taylor had a triple for Missoula.

High school softball

In Western A divisionals Saturday night in Frenchtown, Columbia Falls took top honors with an 11-7 win over Polson. Kyra Trenkle went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Teammate Maddie Moultray had three singles, two RBIs and earned the pitching win with 5 1/3 innings of duty. Carli Maley had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Pirates.