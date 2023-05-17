Pro baseball

The Missoula PaddleHeads spotted the travelling Black Sox team a four-run lead early before rallying for a 15-7 victory in an exhibition game Tuesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula manager Michael Schlact used the contest to get playing time for most of his roster. His team piled up 19 hits to seven for the visitors. Keaton Greenwalt led the hosts, going 5 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs. Four others also hit a home run for Missoula, including Jayson Newman, Kamron Willman, Cameron Thompson and newcomer Kevin Elefante. The PaddleHeads used five pitchers. Newcomer Kelvan Pilot a former Billings Mustang, pitched the most innings (3). He allowed four earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

High school softball

Missoula Sentinel exploded for four runs in the top of the eighth inning in winning at Helena Capital Tuesday, 7-4. Charlee Hoover hit two runs and collected three RBIs for the Spartans. She also earned the pitching win in relief. She allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Haley Wolsky had a big RBI double for Sentinel in the fateful eighth.

Missoula Big Sky dropped an 11-0 decision in five innings at Helena on Tuesday. The Bengals set the tone by racing to a five-run lead in the first inning. Briella Wilson took the loss, allowing 11 runs on 13 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Helena had two home runs and totaled 13 hits to three for the Eagles.