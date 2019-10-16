Missoula Sentinel football football player Jaxon Lee and volleyball player Sierra Dennison were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Lee rushed for 191 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns in Sentinel's 44-6 win over Missoula Hellgate last Friday.
Dennison floored 14 kills in leading Sentinel past Kalispell Flathead last Thursday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18.
You have free articles remaining.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.