Missoula's annual Honors Court Sports Awards event set for Tuesday

The 62nd annual Honors Court Sports Awards will be held Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Parkside at 6:30 p.m.

The event honors Missoula’s top high school male and female athletes, along with the community’s sports coach, volunteer and lifelong contributor to the sports community.

The senior boys to be honored include: Big Sky: Cole Sandberg; Hellgate: Ian Finch; Loyola Sacred Heart: Connor Hanson; Sentinel: Chase Williams; Valley Christian: Eyan Becker.

The senior girls to be honored include: Big Sky: Avari Batt; Hellgate: Kensey May; Loyola Sacred Heart: Natalie Clevenger; Sentinel: Brooke Stayner.

The coach of the year award, known as the (Chinske) award, will go to Hellgate boys soccer skipper Jay Anderson. The Volunteer of the Year award (Rocene) will go to John Brauer, managing broker at Windermere Realty, and the Lifelong Contributor award (Campbell-Buzzetti) will go to longtime local soccer coach Geoff Birnbaum.

For tickets to the dinner and program call 406-531-5300. The cost is $35.00 and limited seating remains.

—Missoulian staff

