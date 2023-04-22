Adult squash

Missoula's Matt Baker-White beat five-time state champ Jayson Peters of Whitefish for the championship in the Montana State Squash Invitational last weekend in Whitefish. In a best-of-5 format, Baker-White closed out Peters, 3-1. The event was hosted by the Wave Athletic Club.

Results were as follows:

Purple (open) Division: 1st Place: Matt Baker-White (Missoula); 2nd Place: Jayson Peters (Whitefish); 3rd Place: Jack Branston (Missoula); 4th Place: Brian Halverson (Great Falls).

Red Division: 1st place: Davey Meyers (Whitefish); 2nd place: Scott Blair (Whitefish); 3rd place: Tucker Macdonald (Whitefish); 4th place: Jake Spencer (Missoula)

Green Division: 1st place: Galen Moore (Missoula); 2nd place: Casey Schaefer (Missoula); 3rd place: Anne Marie O'Connor (Canada)

Blue Division: 1st place: Ryan Gunlikson (Whitefish); 2nd place: Jake Spencer (Missoula); 3rd place: Rod Foster (Missoula); 4th place: Brian Schott (Whitefish)

High school softball

Thompson Falls-Noxon improved to 8-3 Saturday with a 10-4 win at Three Forks. The winners exploded for seven runs in the second inning. Lic McCormick had a triple in that inning and Cella VanHuss and Teagan Saner each had singles. McCormick finished with a team-high three hits and was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out seven in five innings of work.

Polson earned an 8-6 win at Columbia Falls on Friday. Samantha Rensvold was credited with the pitching victory, allowing six runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts. Mckenna Hanson, Avery Starr and Ansley Nordberg each collected two hits for the Pirates. Maddie Moultray had three hits for the Wildkats and Sidney Mann had two hits, including a home run.

Polson won at Browning on Saturday, 18-1, in five innings. Hanson and Ansley Nordberg each had two hits for the Pirates, who totaled 10 as a team. Avery Starr earned the win, allowing just one hit while striking out nine.

High school baseball

Florence pounded Frenchtown Saturday at Ogren-Allegiance Park, 15-0. The Falcons blew the game wide open with 10 runs in the seventh. Brodie Hinsdale led Florence at the plate, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Trapper Oster earned the pitching win, allowing just one hit while striking out nine.

Corvallis earned a 17-1 win over Stevensville on Saturday. Brenneman earned the pitching win, allowing one run on four hits in four innings. He also had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Legion baseball

The Mavericks won the opener in a home doubleheader against the Bozeman Bucks, 8-1. Schuyler Fairchild earned the win, holding Bozeman scoreless for six innings while allowing two hits and striking out seven. Jace Bykari had two singles and an RBI to lead the Mavs. Missoula (4-2) won the nightcap, 3-2, behind strong pitching from Sam Matosich and Owen McQuinn. Colin Boyce had two hits.

High school golf

The Loyola Sacred Heart boys and Bigfork girls took top honors in the Gary Thompson Invitational Saturday at Rivers Bend Golf Course in Thompson Falls. Collin Wade of Bigfork was the boys medalist with a score of 77. Keni Wade of Bigfork was the girls medalist at 87.

High school tennis

The Hellgate girls split with 10-time defending State AA champion Bozeman in a dual meet on Saturday, 4-4. Elliotte Banziger and Kendall Adler picked up singles wins for the Knights. In doubles, Hellgate's No. 1 team of Laine Banziger and Brooke Best and No. 2 team of Michaelson/Johnstone picked up wins. The Hellgate girls beat Billings Senior, 6-2.

The Hellgate boys beat Bozeman, 5-3. Sebastian Silverstein, Samuel Ender and Oliver Hanson earned singles wins for the Knights. The Hellgate boys beat Senior, 7-1.