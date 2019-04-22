TENNIS
The Garden City was home to plenty of high school tennis on Monday as Bozeman and Belgrade visited the three Class AA Missoula schools.
Big Sky's boys tied with Belgrade 4-4 while the girls defeated the Panthers 6-2. Both of Big Sky's No. 1's in Liam Johnson and Logan Roberts earned victories on the day as did the No. 1 doubles teams of Jace Tolleson Knee and Kris Rosenbaum and the girls team of Cassie Farago and Beth Hicks.
Sentinel's girls were swept 8-0 by the Hawks while the boys tied 4-4. Three of the four doubles teams for the Spartans found victory as did Aiden Watson in the singles.
Sentinel's girls bounced back against Belgrade with a team sweep of 8-0 while the boys were also victorious 6-2. Meredith Murdock won in the No. 1 singles match and Lauren Badger and Leanna Badger took victory in the doubles. Oliver Vernon won a thriller in the boys No. 1 and Jack Johnston and Sam Olsen won the boys doubles No. 1 match.
Hellgate's boys defeated Bozeman 5-3 with the No. 1 doubles match going to the duo of Wyatt Brown and Henry Ledyard. Hamilton Smith and Aaron Young found victory in the singles.
Bozeman's girls beat the Knights 5-3. Lily Wright was Hellgate's lone victor in the singles. Maya Heffernan and Elizabeth Bowles won in the doubles for Hellgate as did Kenna McCulloch and Gwen Hoppe.