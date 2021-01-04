Monday's high school sports roundup: Missoula Loyola boys, girls improve to 2-0

Boys basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart upped its record to 2-0 with a 73-54 road win over Class A Stevensville. Finn Richardson scored 18 points, Will Burns added 17 and Clayton Ogilvie chipped in 10 to lead the Class B Rams, who had 11 players score. Loyola scored 50 of its points in the second and third quarters, taking a 39-24 lead into the intermission and leading 63-39 after three quarters. Stevensville's Kellan Beller scored a game-high 21 points, while teammate Gracen Trevino added 13 in the Yellowjackets' season opener.
Girls basketball
Defending State B co-champ Loyola Sacred Heart improved to 2-0 and upped its win streak to 30 games with a 51-26 road victory against Class A Stevensville. Junior Lani Walker, a two-time all-state guard, scored a season-high 17 points to pace the Breakers, who jumped out to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and a 30-7 halftime advantage. Natalie Clevenger added eight points and Kelsey Esh chipped in six as nine Loyola players scored. The Yellowjackets got nine points apiece from Maddie Sims and Maliyah LeCoure in their season opener.
Junior A hockey
The Missoula Jr. Bruins scored four goals in the third period to erase a 5-3 deficit and score a 7-5 win over the Great Falls Americans. Pablo Frank finished with three goals and two assists, scoring both the game-tying and go-ahead goals within 93 seconds of each other in the third period. Levi Knight, Mason Mowat, Denim Young and Owen Miley each scored one goal. Trevor Prince collected three assists, Liam Bland had two helpers, and Gabe Gifford, Gavin Tritt, Mi-Kwan Tallman, Mowat and Miley all had one assist.