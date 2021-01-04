Monday's high school sports roundup: Missoula Loyola boys, girls improve to 2-0

The Missoula Jr. Bruins scored four goals in the third period to erase a 5-3 deficit and score a 7-5 win over the Great Falls Americans. Pablo Frank finished with three goals and two assists, scoring both the game-tying and go-ahead goals within 93 seconds of each other in the third period. Levi Knight, Mason Mowat, Denim Young and Owen Miley each scored one goal. Trevor Prince collected three assists, Liam Bland had two helpers, and Gabe Gifford, Gavin Tritt, Mi-Kwan Tallman, Mowat and Miley all had one assist.