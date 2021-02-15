Monday's prep sports roundup: Bigfork boys top Loyola, win 9th straight

Boys basketball

The Class B No. 9 Bigfork boys basketball team scored a 60-44 non-league win over Loyola on Monday in Missoula to improve to 11-2 and win its ninth consecutive game. The Vikings outscored Loyola 22-11 in the fourth quarter after leading just 38-33 through three quarters. Bigfork sophomore Bryce Gilliard scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter and made three 3-pointers as the Vikings hit eight as a team. Isak Epperly added 13 points and three 3-pointers. Loyola's Finn Richardson scored 21 points while the Rams (8-9) were without leading scorers Will Burns and Raef Konzen.

The Missoula Big Sky boys basketball team suffered a 52-50 overtime loss to Kalispell Glacier on the road. The Eagles fell to 3-6, while the Wolfpack snapped their three-game losing streak to improve to 4-7.

The Eureka boys basketball team rallied in the second half to tough out a 55-52 home win over Flathead Valley Home School to improve to 4-12. The Lions outscored Flathead Valley 40-28 in the second half after trailing 24-15 at the break. Eureka's Gavin Bates scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half and finished with five 3-pointers. TJ Carr added 13 points and Joey Kindel 10 as the Lions made 16 of 24 free throws. Eli Husted had 15 points to pace Flathead Valley, which was 9 of 11 on free throws.