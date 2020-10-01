Prep roundup: Big Sky girls win, boys forge tie with Kalispell Flathead

Soccer
The Missoula Big Sky boys turned in their most promising performance in 12 months Thursday, battling Kalispell Flathead to a 2-2 tie in Missoula. Wyatt Stout scored both goals for the Eagles, giving them a lead on both occasions. Each time the Braves fought back. Tim Weymouth's first-half goal forged a 1-1 tie at halftime and Ethan Vandenbosch's goal, on an assist from Weymouth, tied the game for good in the 64th minute. Big Sky improved to 0-8-1. Flathead moved to 2-9-1. The Eagles' most recent win came against Butte last October.
The Big Sky girls posted a 5-2 win over Kalispell Flathead. Mazey Kasberg scored two goals and added an assist for the Eagles. Teammates Miya Nash, Michenna George and Olivia Fichtner each added one goal. Paige Mickelson pitched in with two assists.
The Missoula Sentinel girls suffered their first loss of the season, dropping a 1-0 decision at Kalispell Glacier. Reagan Brisendine scored the only goal on an assist by Reese Leichtfuss on the 6th minute. Glacier piled up 17 shots to Sentinel's six. The Spartans fell to 6-1-3. First-place Glacier improved to 9-3.
The Sentinel boys dropped a 4-0 decision at Glacier. Braden Nitschelm scored two goals and Parker Creer and Sam Ells each added one. Sentinel fell to 7-2-1 and sits just behind second-place Glacier (8-2-2) in the Western AA standings.
The Loyola Sacred Heart boys won at Hamilton, 2-1. Lexon Sant scored on an assist from Will Burns and Raef Konzen scored on an assist from Will Burns for the Rams. Goalie Hudson Kovics had three saves. For Hamilton, Isaac Harmon scored on an assist from Austin Drake.
Volleyball
Loyola Sacred Heart swept past St. Ignatius Thursday, 25-22, 25-20, 25-18. Laney Denning collected eight kills, nine digs and three blocks for the Breakers. Ella Spinder had six aces and Brooke Twite five. Molly McHugh dished out 14 assists.
Stevensville beat Ronan in five sets, 22-25, 25-17, 27-29, 25-19, 15-11. Ella Hendrickson had 17 kills and Daphne Engel 15 for the Yellowjackets. Maddie Weber dished out 45 assists. Olivia Clairmont had 12 kills and four aces Ronan.
Eureka posted a home win over Troy, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15. Rhianna Hawkins had eight kills, 14 digs and three blocks for the Lions.
