Prep roundup: Big Sky girls win, boys forge tie with Kalispell Flathead

Soccer

The Missoula Big Sky boys turned in their most promising performance in 12 months Thursday, battling Kalispell Flathead to a 2-2 tie in Missoula. Wyatt Stout scored both goals for the Eagles, giving them a lead on both occasions. Each time the Braves fought back. Tim Weymouth's first-half goal forged a 1-1 tie at halftime and Ethan Vandenbosch's goal, on an assist from Weymouth, tied the game for good in the 64th minute. Big Sky improved to 0-8-1. Flathead moved to 2-9-1. The Eagles' most recent win came against Butte last October.

The Big Sky girls posted a 5-2 win over Kalispell Flathead. Mazey Kasberg scored two goals and added an assist for the Eagles. Teammates Miya Nash, Michenna George and Olivia Fichtner each added one goal. Paige Mickelson pitched in with two assists.

The Missoula Sentinel girls suffered their first loss of the season, dropping a 1-0 decision at Kalispell Glacier. Reagan Brisendine scored the only goal on an assist by Reese Leichtfuss on the 6th minute. Glacier piled up 17 shots to Sentinel's six. The Spartans fell to 6-1-3. First-place Glacier improved to 9-3.