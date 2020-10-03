Prep roundup: Charlo continues winning ways, Hellgate XC sweeps Western AA Quad

Volleyball
Charlo kept its undefeated record intact, downing Philipsburg in four sets to move to 12-0 on the year. The Vikings won 25-17, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15. Connor Fryberger had 11 digs, 26 assists and seven aces for Charlo while Carlee Fryberger had nine kills, seven digs and six aces.
Ronan downed Polson in four sets, 25-21, 26-28, 25-14, 26-24. The Pirates' Maddie Todd had 13 kills and 12 digs in the loss.
Columbia Falls won a pair of home matches against Corvallis and Hamilton. The Wildcats beat Corvallis, 26-24, 25-9, 25-8. Hannah Schweikert had nine kills, 26 assists, 12 digs, 2.5 blocks and two aces in the win over Corvallis, leading the team in all of those stats except digs. Dillen Hoerner and Lauren Falkner added eight kills apiece. McKenna Rensel led with 14 digs, while Hoerner added 12 digs. Corvallis' Madeline Gilder and Jenna Jordan each had seven kills, while Gilder led with 11 digs.
"I was really proud of the way the whole team stepped up, played together, adjusted well and fought to keep a fast-paced offense and scrappy defense," Columbia Falls coach Jolandie Brooks said.
Against Hamilton, Columbia Falls won in four sets, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19. Mady Hoerner puts down a team-best 17 kills for the Wildcats. Falker added 14 kills and three aces and one block. Schweikert paced Columbia Falls with seven aces and 41 assists. Grace Gedlaman had two blocks, and Rensel had 16 digs. Hamilton's Camas Catty had a team-high six kills and three blocks.
"We played slow in set three and made too many errors," Brooks said. "We dug ourselves in a hole letting Hamilton go up 17-8 on us. We fought back to within three. Lauren Falkner had an amazing game all around. She played tough and made key plays at key times."
Stevensville toughed out a five-set win over Butte Central, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13. Aliyah Anderson and Tilli Danczyk each collected six blocks as the Yellowjackets blocked 31 shots. Ella Hendrickson collected 11 kills and four aces to lead Stevensville in each stat. Daphne Engel added seven kills and a team-best 23 digs. Kennedy Praast also put down seven kills. Maddie Weber led in assists with 31.
Eureka downed Bonners Ferry 25-15, 25-23, 25-12. The Lions tallied 13 kills, 20 digs and five assists.
Seeley-Swan topped Darby 25-9, 25-12, 25-27, 25-14 in a Saturday evening matchup. Klaire Kovatch had 15 kills, five aces, four blocks and four digs to lead the Blackhawks. Trista Wendel added on seven digs and two kills for Seeley-Swan. Darby's Amber Anderson had six digs, three blocks, seven kills and an ace.
Noxon took down Clark Fork 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23. The Red Devils were led by eight digs, 13 assists, 12 kills and two aces from Emily Brown. Sorren Reese had 15 digs, seven assists and nine aces for the Mountain Cats.
Cross Country
Ronan runner Brant Heiner is among the very best cross country runners in the state and proved it once again with an impressive win in the Mission Shadown Duels cross country meet. He ran a 16:25, well ahead of second-place Hamilton harrier Colter Purcell, who finished second in 16:47 as the Chiefs placed third as a team. Hamilton took the boys meet with a score of 18, while the Columbia Falls won with a score of 20. Whitefish finished second as a team in the boys race while Polson was the runner-up in the girls meet. Hamilton's Brynnli Poulsen won the girls race with a time of 19:34, while Lara Erickson of Columbia Falls was second in 20:31.
At the Western AA Quad, the Hellgate girls and boys swept the team titles, with both teams scoring a 23. Flathead, Glacier and Big Sky finished in that order in both the girls and boys races. Lilli Rumsey of Flathead was the girls overall winner in 19:23.10, while Hellgate's Kensey May and Abby Kendrick were second and third. Glacier's Sam Ells won the boys race in 16:18.23, while Hellgate's Ignatiurs Fitzgerald was second in 16:55.57.
In Butte, Helena High took the girls team victory at the Butte High Invitational while Sentinel took the boys title. Helena's Kylie Hartnett was the girls overall winner in 18:29.8. Sentinel's Tanner Klumph took the boys individual title in 16:03.8, while teammate Wyatt Mortsenson took second in 16:06.1. Corbin Johnson and Keagen Crosby, also of Sentinel, took third and fourth.
Soccer
Tia Mercer had four goals and five assists for Polson as the Pirates girls soccer team downed Libby 10-0. Mercer scored the first two goals of the game for Polson and then added two more after the break. Kyla Heiser had three assists and a goal for the Pirates, while Megan Rost tacked on eight saves in an impressive performance. Polson held control of the ball for 68% of the match and 16 shots on goal.
The Hellgate boys soccer team continued a brilliant season with a 7-1 victory over Helena Capital on Saturday evening. Reggie Duce, Lars Thorne-Thomsen and Marcus Anderson each had two goals. Anderson also added on three assists. Eli Voss had the lone goal for Capital.
The Hellgate girls also topped Capital, winning 4-1. The Missoula Sentinel boys and girls soccer teams both fell to Helena High be a score of 1-0.
The Corvallis girls blanked Stevensville 2-0. Lauren Criddle had both goals for the Blue Devils.
Whitefish snuck past the Columbia Falls girls 2-1. Ali Hirsch and Brooke Roberts had the goals for Whitefish, while Sophie Olson and Adrienne Healy had the assists. The Wildkats goal was scored by Maddie Robison and assisted by Hope McAtee.
The Whitefish boys topped Columbia Falls 5-0. Gabe Menicke had two goals for the Bulldogs, while Brandon Mendoza had a goal and two assists.
Corvallis topped the Stevensville boys 2-0. Chris Gonzalez and Luke Sangster each had goals for the Blue Devils.
Hockey
The Missoula Junior Bruins downed the Yellowstone Quake 5-2 with two goals in the first and third periods to boost them to a 2-0 record. Liam Bland had two goals for the Bruins, while Kieran Christianson, Austin Franck and Ian McIntosh chipped in the others. Zane Cluph, Mason Mowat, McIntosh, Gavin Tritt and Christianson had the assists.
Cade Rosanky and Jack Harris had the goals for Yellowstone. Maxim Currie had 20 saves on the night for Missoula.
