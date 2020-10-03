Prep roundup: Charlo continues winning ways, Hellgate XC sweeps Western AA Quad

Cross Country

Ronan runner Brant Heiner is among the very best cross country runners in the state and proved it once again with an impressive win in the Mission Shadown Duels cross country meet. He ran a 16:25, well ahead of second-place Hamilton harrier Colter Purcell, who finished second in 16:47 as the Chiefs placed third as a team. Hamilton took the boys meet with a score of 18, while the Columbia Falls won with a score of 20. Whitefish finished second as a team in the boys race while Polson was the runner-up in the girls meet. Hamilton's Brynnli Poulsen won the girls race with a time of 19:34, while Lara Erickson of Columbia Falls was second in 20:31.