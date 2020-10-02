Prep roundup: Florence defeats Eureka in battle of ranked Class B teams

Football
In a battle of highly-touted Class B teams, fourth-ranked Florence came away with a 35-20 win at ninth-ranked Eureka Friday. Blake Shoupe's TD reception with 10:41 left was the final nail in the coffin for the Lions. That came after a big TD reception by Cadence Waller early in the third period that gave Florence (5-1) a 28-20 lead. Caleb Utter had two short TD runs for Eureka. Key to the outcome was Florence's ability to jump in front early, 13-0.
Noxon motored past host Valley Christian, 67-38. The Red Devils raced to a 48-12 halftime lead and never looked back. Van Vleet scored four touchdowns and also registered a safety for Noxon. Cox and Streit each had a pair of TD receptions for the Eagles.
Clark Fork posted a big 52-12 win over Darby. Mountain Cats quarterback Bryan Mask threw for two touchdowns and ran for a TD. Parks had two TD runs for the Tigers.
Class A top-ranked Hamilton beat Columbia Falls, 35-7. Libby rolled to a 42-14 win over Butte Central. Helena dumped Kalispell Flathead, 40-0. St. Ignatius posted a 56-6 win over Arlee. Flint Creek, ranked No. 2 on the Class C 8-man level, leveled Seeley-Swan, 50-0.
Volleyball
Florence swept Arlee in a Friday night match, 25-9, 25-13, 25-17. Clark Fork swept past St. Regis, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9.
Junior A hockey
The Missoula Jr. Bruins made a successful home debut Friday, skating past the Yellowstone Quake, 6-3. After spotting the Quake a lead in the first period, Missoula responded with three goals in the second. Liam Bland found the net on a feed by Pablo Frank just 119 ticks into the period. Cayce Balk scored roughly three minutes later on an assist by Owen Miley. Bland added a power play goal with less than 3 minutes left in the period. Mason Mowat, Ian McIntosh and Miley all scored for the hosts in the third period.
