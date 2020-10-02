Prep roundup: Florence defeats Eureka in battle of ranked Class B teams

Volleyball

Junior A hockey

The Missoula Jr. Bruins made a successful home debut Friday, skating past the Yellowstone Quake, 6-3. After spotting the Quake a lead in the first period, Missoula responded with three goals in the second. Liam Bland found the net on a feed by Pablo Frank just 119 ticks into the period. Cayce Balk scored roughly three minutes later on an assist by Owen Miley. Bland added a power play goal with less than 3 minutes left in the period. Mason Mowat, Ian McIntosh and Miley all scored for the hosts in the third period.