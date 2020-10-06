Prep roundup: Hellgate boys soccer secures ninth consecutive Western AA conference title

MISSOULA — Add another trophy to the case for the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team.

The Knights, who scored a 9-0 road win over Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday, have locked up their ninth consecutive conference title with one game remaining in the regular season. They’ve gone 92-6-13 in regular-season conference play since the start of the 2012 campaign, when they shared the league title with Helena High before winning the next eight outright.

“Every year is different, and we never want to ride off the coat tails of how we did the previous year,” said 18th-year head coach Jay Anderson, who led Hellgate to its first-ever conference title in 2009, the Knights' first of 10 in the past 12 years. “This year, because of COVID, our whole thought process has just been to win the next game because you never know if it could be your last.”

The conference crown is another stamp for one of the premier soccer programs in the state. The Knights have won five state titles in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. They finished as the state runner-up in 2009, 2014 and 2018.