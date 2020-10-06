Prep roundup: Hellgate boys soccer secures ninth consecutive Western AA conference title

MISSOULA — Add another trophy to the case for the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team.
The Knights, who scored a 9-0 road win over Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday, have locked up their ninth consecutive conference title with one game remaining in the regular season. They’ve gone 92-6-13 in regular-season conference play since the start of the 2012 campaign, when they shared the league title with Helena High before winning the next eight outright.
“Every year is different, and we never want to ride off the coat tails of how we did the previous year,” said 18th-year head coach Jay Anderson, who led Hellgate to its first-ever conference title in 2009, the Knights' first of 10 in the past 12 years. “This year, because of COVID, our whole thought process has just been to win the next game because you never know if it could be your last.”
The conference crown is another stamp for one of the premier soccer programs in the state. The Knights have won five state titles in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. They finished as the state runner-up in 2009, 2014 and 2018.
This year, the Knights will open the postseason against Western AA No. 8 seed Big Sky on Tuesday. The first-round winners will then move on to the state quarterfinals Oct. 17 to face teams from the other conference, which will be a first this year after teams played only conference games during the regular season because of the coronavirus.
“It’s just been a different year with COVID,” Anderson said. “We have to have set rosters at home, so I’m unable to swing some of the players I’ve wanted to, and yet they’re still practicing with us and putting in the time and effort. I’m just proud of everyone coming together as a team when it matters most.”
Before beginning the playoffs, the Knights will host a Kalispell Glacier team that it trailed 1-0 at halftime in their first meeting this season before pulling away late for a 4-1 win. Hellgate heads into that game 3 p.m. Thursday with a 12-0-1 record. Glacier had the second-best record in the conference heading into Tuesday at 8-2-2.
Hellgate, which returned five starters this year, will enter that game coming off a blowout win. Marcus Anderson scored three goals and had one assist, Reggie Duce had two goals and one assist, and Beckett Arthur scored once and collected five assists. Cameron McNelis, Sam Silverberg and Chris Ledyard scored one goal apiece, and Lars Thorne-Thomsen carded one assist.
“Thursday’s game is a big one against Glacier because both teams are striving to win that last game before going into the playoffs,” Anderson said. “And they’re one of our fiercest rivals.”
Soccer
The Hellgate girls fell to Kalispell Flathead 1-0. Tessa Smith had the game winner for the Bravettes.
The Corvallis girls soccer team downed Frenchtown 4-0 behind three goals from Maddie Henry, who also had an assist in the win. Henry now has seven goals on the season. Sydney Wolsky had the other goal for the Blue Devils, while also grabbing an assist.
Corvallis also took down Frenchtown in the boys contest in a tight 3-2 win. Chris Gonzalez continued a truly special season for the Blue Devils as he tallied two goals in the win. He now has 14 on the season and is in the top-5 in Class A in goals. Levi Weidkamp had the other goal for Corvallis, while Jeff Jacobs and Cole Westrom scored for the Broncs.
The Columbia Falls girls downed Libby 9-0, while the Bigfork boys were able to slip past Polson 4-3. Ben Pilskalns continued a strong senior campaign as he scored two goals and assisted on another. Dax Stone and Landon Byerman had the the other goals, with Byerman also tacking on an assist.
The Stevensville boys handed Hamilton a 4-1 loss as the Yellowjacket's Mathew Radford had a hat trick with three goals. Garrett Schreiber had the other score for the Yellowjackets.
Volleyball
Thompson Falls took down Plains in straight sets, 25-14, 25-7, 25-5 on Tuesday evening. Scarlette Schwindt had 12 aces, eight kills and three digs to lead the Bluehawks in the win. Riley Wilson tallied 14 assists for Thompson Falls. Dacia Black had a kill and four digs for Plains.
Stevensville got a big win over Dillon, downing the Beavers in three sets. Daphne Engel had 11 kills, two assists, 11 digs and a block in the win. Maddie Weber had 25 assists, while Kelti Wandler had 16 digs to lead the Yellowjackets. Kennedy Praast led Stevensville with six of the team's 10 aces. Madi Ruegsegger had 10 assists, eight digs and three aces for Dillon.
Charlo grabbed yet another win, downing Noxon 25-18, 25-16, 25-13 to stay atop the conference. Kassidi Cox had five kills, seven digs and five assists for the Vikings. Carlee Fryberger filled up the stat sheet with five kills, nine digs, five aces and a block. Riley Richter had seven assists and four blocks for Noxon.
Behind 14 kills from Taylor Vance, the Valley Christian Eagles took down Darby in a five-set marathon 25-11, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-5. Fylena Rahn had 12 assists for the Eagles, while Maggie Harvey had three blocks.
Kasidy Yeoman had 15 kills and 22 assists as Florence downed Loyola Sacred Heart in five sets. Kolbi Wood tacked on 25 digs as the Falcons won 25-19, 18-25, 27-25, 25-27, 15-8. Laney Denning had six aces, 11 digs and five kills for Loyola. Natalie Clevenger added on 15 kills and three blocks.
Lizzy Fisher had five digs, three assists and three kills as Hot Springs downed St. Regis in straight sets, 25-9, 25-14, 25-22. Katelyn Christensen had six digs for the Savage Heat in the win.
Whitefish got a five-set win over Polson, downing the Pirates in five sets. The Pirates fall to 4-5 on the season. Grace Simonich had seven kills and seven aces in the loss for Polson.
