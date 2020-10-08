Prep roundup: Hot Springs football holds off Noxon, will play for conference title Saturday in 2nd game in 3 days

MISSOULA — One down, one to go in Hot Springs’ unique challenge in a year unlike any other.

The Hot Springs football team scored the final 12 points after seeing its 28-point lead cut to six as it emerged from its first of two games in three days with a 48-28 home win over Noxon on Thursday. The Savage Heat improved to 3-0 and will travel to undefeated White Sulphur Springs at 1 p.m. Saturday to play for the conference title and the No. 1 playoff seed out of the west.

“That was big for our guys,” Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said of how his team came up clutch when it needed to down the stretch in its first game since Sept. 12. “That told me a lot about them. Noxon battled back, and they’re a strong football team, a real power running team. So, our guys really dug deep and fought hard to get some key stops when we needed and got a couple late touchdowns when we needed. I'm really proud of those guys and the way they battled back.”

Hot Springs quarterback Jack McAllister completed 13 of 20 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and he carried the ball 11 times for a team-best 118 yards. His 4-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln Slonaker in the fourth quarter put Hot Springs up 42-28 after its lead was trimmed from 28-0 at the half to 36-28 early in the final frame.