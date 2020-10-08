Prep roundup: Hot Springs football holds off Noxon, will play for conference title Saturday in 2nd game in 3 days

MISSOULA — One down, one to go in Hot Springs’ unique challenge in a year unlike any other.
The Hot Springs football team scored the final 12 points after seeing its 28-point lead cut to six as it emerged from its first of two games in three days with a 48-28 home win over Noxon on Thursday. The Savage Heat improved to 3-0 and will travel to undefeated White Sulphur Springs at 1 p.m. Saturday to play for the conference title and the No. 1 playoff seed out of the west.
“That was big for our guys,” Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said of how his team came up clutch when it needed to down the stretch in its first game since Sept. 12. “That told me a lot about them. Noxon battled back, and they’re a strong football team, a real power running team. So, our guys really dug deep and fought hard to get some key stops when we needed and got a couple late touchdowns when we needed. I'm really proud of those guys and the way they battled back.”
Hot Springs quarterback Jack McAllister completed 13 of 20 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and he carried the ball 11 times for a team-best 118 yards. His 4-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln Slonaker in the fourth quarter put Hot Springs up 42-28 after its lead was trimmed from 28-0 at the half to 36-28 early in the final frame.
Hot Springs running back Kyle Lawson had seven receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns of 21 and 26 yards in the first half. He ran for 70 yards and three 1-yard scores, the third of which closed the scoring after he had two in the first half.
Hot Springs linebacker Burt DeTienne led the team with 19 tackles and had a third-quarter touchdown grab of 7 yards. That score came in the middle of four Noxon touchdowns.
Jared Webley got the Red Devils on the board with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Cano, and Jeriko Smith-Roach added a 26-yard scoring grab. After DeTienne’s touchdown, Josh Baldwin ran for a 63-yard score, and Gage Hendricks plunged in on a 5-yard run to pull Noxon within 36-28 after being down 28-0.
“That was huge for us that we started quick,” Lawson said. “I was worried we'd have a little bit of rust, but we came out and started fast on them, and that was a big advantage for us coming out in the first half and getting that good lead.”
Hot Springs now turns its attention to rest and recovery ahead of its game at White Sulphur Springs. The team will depart from the school at 6:30 a.m. Saturday on a 4 1/2-hour bus ride for the 1 p.m. kickoff.
“We had to have this game first and focus in on this game, so we haven’t talked about White Sulphur Springs all week, although we prepped for them a bit last week,” Lawson said. “Now it’s time to go get some rest, ice baths and really take it easy and get off our feet.
“We’ll have just a walkthrough (Friday), and then we'll be ready to go hopefully. I know it's not much of a recovery time, but they’re going to have to take care of their bodies as best they can.”
Noxon concluded its regular season at 2-2 and will be the No. 3 playoff seed from the west.
Soccer
The Hellgate girls scored a late goal to stun Kalispell Glacier, who came into Thursday tied for the top spot in the conference, and emerge with a 2-1 win that secured the Knights a top-four finish and a home playoff game in the first round next week against Kalispell Flathead. Hellgate's Carmen Anderson broke the 1-1 tie when she scored on a header off a cross from Clara Tallent in the 74th minute.
It was the third goal of the second half after the teams played to a scoreless tie at intermission. Hellgate's Lucia Baker scored in the 44th minute and Glacier tied the game with a header goal off a corner kick. Goalie Sophia Pierce had 16 saves as the Knights put together the full-team effort coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge was looking for heading into the playoffs.
"We were ecstatic," Hiller-Claridge said. "It was just a lot of excitement. I just think it sets the momentum going into the play-in game and state. I'm really just excited for the girls in terms of fighting it all the way to the end. I think we needed a win like that where we fight to win and know that we can do that leading into the playoffs."
The Hellgate boys scored a 3-1 home win over Kalispell Glacier to finish the regular season with a 13-0-1 record, the lone blemish a tie with Sentinel. The Knights had already captured their ninth consecutive Western AA title and the No. 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs, hosting No. 8 seed Big Sky on Tuesday.
The Whitefish boys got two goals apiece from Marvin Kimera and Brandon Mendoza as the Bulldogs downed Polson 6-0. Whitefish led 4-0 at half after a pair of goals from Mendoza, the first from Kimera and another from Niath Edland in the 13th minute to make it 2-0. James Thompson, who also had an assist, got the scoring going after halftime with a goal in the 50th minute. Kimera added his second in the 55th. Tristan Clifford had eight saves for Polson.
The Big Sky girls fell to Helena 2-1, while the boys were beaten 8-0.
Volleyball
On senior night, Columbia Falls downed Libby in three sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18. Mady Hoerner had 10 digs and nine kills for the Wildcats, while Lauren Falkner led in kills with 14. Dillen Hoerner chipped in seven kills and 13 digs. Hannah Schweikert had five aces for the Columbia Falls. Libby was led by Olivia Gilliam-Smith's seven kills and two block assists. Aren James had 10 digs to lead the Loggers.
"I thought we did a great job of mixing up our offense again. Lauren Falkner had an awesome offensive night with 14 kills, and all of our hitters played a clean match, keeping their errors low," Columbia Falls head coach Jolandie Brooks said. "Our six seniors walked the home court tonight, assuming Browning won’t be coming to play us at the end of the month. We’re so grateful to get to play ball and we’re anticipating a great postseason."
Thompson Falls downed Charlo 25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20 to give the Vikings their first loss of the year in a non-conference matchup. Carlee Fryberger had nine kills and 12 digs, while Hayleigh Smith had eight kills. Scarlette Schwindt had 11 kills, four aces, and 14 digs for the Blue Hawks. Jody Detlaff added on 11 kills, two blocks and two aces for Thompson Falls.
Corvallis picked up a 25-23, 25-13, 25-20 win over Butte Central behind 16 kills from Madeline Gilder and three blocks from Jenna Jones. Brooklyn Powell had 11 of the 34 Blue Devil dogs, while Katelyn Behner had four aces.
Big Sky suffered a 3-1 road loss at Kalispell Glacier, 25-23, 25-14, 20-25, 25-16 to fall to 2-5 in conference play. Kami Cutting led the Eagles in aces (7) and assists (12). Jackie Robbins, Kaylee McEnaney and Beth Hicks all collected eight kills. Hadlea Fred led with three blocks, and Nikki Cathey had a team-best 14 digs.
Florence downed Deer Lodge in straight sets, 25-15, 25-9, 25-19.
Cross country
The Sentinel boys won the Seven of Seven meet in Helena by winning six of seven races for a score of 9 to edge out Hellgate, which was second with a score of 13. Sentinel's winners were Wyatt Mortenson, Corbin Johnson, Keagen Crosby, Chase Green, Colin Shaules and Jacob Sriraman. Tanner Klumph took third in the top heat of seven runners, finishing behind Hellgate senior Ignatius Fitzgerald, an Oregon commit, and Glacier's Sam Ellis. Hellgate finished second behind Sentinel in each of the six other heats.
The Hellgate girls squeaked out a win at the Seven of Seven meet in Helena by scoring a 12 to edge out Flathead (16) and Helena High (18). Hellgate and Flathead each had a runner win three of the heats, and Helena had one winner. The Knights got first-place finishes from Kensey May, Abby Kendrick and Aven Roberts; second-place finishes from Syracuse commit Sage Brooks, Stella Diaz and Annika Kendrick, and a third-place finish by Izzy Munro. Defending state champ Kylie Hartnett of Helena High beat out Brooks in the top heat.
Drummond sophomore Maddie Yakos won the girls race at the Arlee Fish Hatchery Challenge, running a 22:42.73 to cross the finish line about 20 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Gracie Yakos of Drummond. Led by third-place finisher Cedar Hunt, St. Ignatius won the team title with 23 points to beat out Deer Lodge, which had 32 points; they were the only two teams that had enough runners to make them eligible for the team title.
Deer Lodge senior Aidan Thompson won the boys race at the Arlee Fish Hatchery Challenge, running an 18:17.26 to win by about 10 seconds over Drummond junior Samuel Bryant. St. Ignatius won the team title with a score of 51 to beat Loyola, which was second with a 59. The Bulldogs' top finishers were 3-4-5 overall with Andrew Rush, Thomas Nuila and Zoran Lafrombois.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
