Prep roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart boys soccer to open playoffs against Corvallis

MISSOULA — The Loyola Sacred Heart boys soccer team will open the State A playoffs on the road after dropping its regular-season finale Tuesday.
The third-seeded Rams will travel to second-seeded Corvallis for a state play-in game Thursday. The time is still to be determined.
"We knew we were in the play-in game, and it doesn't matter for us if we're home or road, so we got some experience for our JV players and weren't worried about the outcome of the game," Loyola coach Eric Konzen said after his team dropped a 6-4 decision against Stevensville.
A win would've put the Rams as the No. 2 seed with a home game, while a loss would've dropped them to No. 3 and forced them to go on the road. They were locked in to play Corvallis either way.
The Rams are 1-0-1 against Corvallis this season, scoring a 1-0 win in their first meeting and playing to a 1-1 tie in their second meeting. They finished the season with 14 points (4-2-2), while the Blue Devils racked up 16 points. Frenchtown is the No. 1 seed from the conference.
"We’ve got to be ready," Konzen said. "The hardest thing to do is to face the same opponent three times and not take a loss."
Stevensville (4-6-2, 14 points) ended its season on a positive note with the win, leading 4-2 at the half and 6-2 against Loyola's backup goalie. The Yellowjackets had all three of their seniors score a goal, with Carlos Morales collecting two goals and one assist, Luke Gross getting one goal and one assist, and Oliver Post scoring once. Junior Garrett Schreiber scored twice and had two assists.
Loyola scored twice in the final 16 minutes to narrow the 6-2 deficit. Thomas Walthall had one goal and one assist. Nate Tuinstra, Raef Konzen and Luca Dombrowski each scored once. Will Burns and Lenox Sant had one assist apiece.
In the girls match, Stevensville ended its season by topping playoff-bound Loyola, 4-2, after building a 3-0 halftime lead. The third-seeded Breakers will play at second-seeded Hamilton in a play-in game Thursday. Corvallis got the No. 1 seed out of the conference.
In the first round of the Class AA playoffs, the top-seeded Helena High girls breezed to a 10-0 win over eighth-seeded Butte.
The second-seeded Kalispell Glacier girls rolled to a 5-0 home win over seventh-seeded Helena Capital, getting two goals from Reagan Brisendine and one score apiece from Taylor Brisendine, Madison Becker and Emily Cleveland. Cleveland had two assists, Becker had one and Reese Lichtfuss had one.
The second-seeded Kalispell Glacier boys cruised to a 6-0 home win over Kalispell Flathead. Sullivan Coggins scored two goals, and the Wolfpack got one apiece from Parker Creer, Burke Fox, Diego Mendoza and Blake Marlow. Coggins had one assist, as did Mendoza, Daniel Camp and Hans Coggins.
The fourth-seeded Helena High boys toughed out a 1-0 overtime win against fifth-seeded Helena Capital.
The Western AA teams that won Tuesday move on to face a team from the Eastern AA in the state quarterfinals Saturday. The first round concludes Wednesday when the third-seeded Sentinel girls host sixth-seeded Big Sky at 2:30 p.m. and the third-seeded Sentinel boys host sixth-seeded Butte at 4:30 p.m. Both games are at Sentinel High School.
Volleyball
Deer Lodge rallied to win the fifth set and top Drummond after taking the first two sets but dropping the next two in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-27, 15-25, 15-12 victor. Courtney Boese paced Deer Lodge with 14 kills, and Skyla Pierson added 13 kills in addition to two blocks. Mary Hansen collected six aces and 30 assists, both team highs. Drummond's Hannah Bradshaw tallied a team-best 10 kills to go with 13 digs, while Sydney Phillips chipped in eight kills and had all five of the team's blocks. Deana Parke had five aces, and Gracie Weaver had four aces in addition to 13 digs. Jessie Struna led with 21 assists, and Holly Hauptman had a team-high 15 digs.
Eureka earned a three-set home sweep against Loyola Sacred Heart, picking up a 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 victory. Rhianna Hawkins paced the Lions with 18 kills and had 12 digs to tie for the team lead with Jadyn Pluid, who had a team-best eight aces. Reena Truman led Eureka with eight blocks, and Kamber Brown had a team-high 18 assists.
Corvallis held off a feisty Frenchtown team that came alive after the first set in a 25-10, 25-22, 25-22 win. Madeline Gilder had 23 kills for the Blue Devils, Jenna Jordan had 11 digs and four blocks, Hailey Anderson had three aces and Brooklyn Powell had 35 assists. Riley Belcourt led Frenchtown with six kills, Cassidy Bagnell had three aces and eight digs, and Maddy Eggers had three blocks.
Clark Fork bounced back after dropping the first set against Valley Christian to earn a 22-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-22 win. Sorren Reese was all over court, tallying 31 kills, 18 digs and three blocks, all team highs. Cassie Green collected 25 assists, and Bailey Milender and Payton Milender each had four aces. Valley Christian got 16 kills and six aces from Ellie Hover. Taylor Vance and Maggie Harvey each had three blocks.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!