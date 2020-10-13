Prep roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart boys soccer to open playoffs against Corvallis

MISSOULA — The Loyola Sacred Heart boys soccer team will open the State A playoffs on the road after dropping its regular-season finale Tuesday.

The third-seeded Rams will travel to second-seeded Corvallis for a state play-in game Thursday. The time is still to be determined.

"We knew we were in the play-in game, and it doesn't matter for us if we're home or road, so we got some experience for our JV players and weren't worried about the outcome of the game," Loyola coach Eric Konzen said after his team dropped a 6-4 decision against Stevensville.

A win would've put the Rams as the No. 2 seed with a home game, while a loss would've dropped them to No. 3 and forced them to go on the road. They were locked in to play Corvallis either way.

The Rams are 1-0-1 against Corvallis this season, scoring a 1-0 win in their first meeting and playing to a 1-1 tie in their second meeting. They finished the season with 14 points (4-2-2), while the Blue Devils racked up 16 points. Frenchtown is the No. 1 seed from the conference.

"We’ve got to be ready," Konzen said. "The hardest thing to do is to face the same opponent three times and not take a loss."