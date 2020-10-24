Prep roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart football team to compete in Class B playoffs

Despite an 0-4 record in actual game competition, the Loyola Sacred Heart football team learned this weekend that it has secured a spot in the Class B playoffs and will play at Fairfield next Saturday. The Rams' forfeit wins over Anaconda and Deer Lodge helped them get into the postseason and in all fairness to the team, they would have been a favorite against both the Copperheads and Wardens. Call it a weird wrinkle in a fall sports season marred by COVID-19 quarantine forfeits. "It was not the way I'd like to get in, with an asterisk, but I don't make the rules," Loyola coach Todd Hughes said. "We were given a gift so it's a brand new season. Everybody is 0-0. We played (Fairfield) tight in our first game. It was probably our best game. It will be a heck of a task but we'll give it our best shot."
Hot Springs saw its season come to an end with a 41-38 home loss to Bridger Saturday. The Savage heat led 38-20 in the third quarter but Bridger scored the final 20 points, including two touchdowns in the final frame. The game-winning touchdown came on a 30-yard interception return by Baylor Pospisil in the final stanza. Jack McAllister scored three touchdowns and passed for three in leading Hot Springs. Kyle Lawson caught two TD passes and Lincoln Slonaker caught one for the Savage Heat. With the win, Bridger advanced to the second round of the Class C 6-man playoffs.
On Friday, Arlee posted a 30-12 win over Darby. Charley Crawford ran for a touchdown and threw for another in leading the Indians. Leavens had a 58-yard fumble return for the Tigers.
Volleyball
Columbia Falls swept Polson on Saturday, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24. Kobbey Smith had seven kills for the Pirates. Ara Mercer piled up 18 digs. Eureka swept through Arlee, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16. Butte swept Kalispell Flathead, 26-24, 25-22, 25-18.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!