Prep roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart football team to compete in Class B playoffs

Despite an 0-4 record in actual game competition, the Loyola Sacred Heart football team learned this weekend that it has secured a spot in the Class B playoffs and will play at Fairfield next Saturday. The Rams' forfeit wins over Anaconda and Deer Lodge helped them get into the postseason and in all fairness to the team, they would have been a favorite against both the Copperheads and Wardens. Call it a weird wrinkle in a fall sports season marred by COVID-19 quarantine forfeits. "It was not the way I'd like to get in, with an asterisk, but I don't make the rules," Loyola coach Todd Hughes said. "We were given a gift so it's a brand new season. Everybody is 0-0. We played (Fairfield) tight in our first game. It was probably our best game. It will be a heck of a task but we'll give it our best shot."