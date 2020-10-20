Prep roundup: Missoula Sentinel boys soccer season ends in semifinal loss, Whitefish downs Ronan

MISSOULA — A strong season from the Missoula Sentinel boys soccer team came to a close on Tuesday night as the Spartans lost 2-0 at Bozeman in the state semifinals.
Sentinel ousted Butte in the first round, Billings Senior in the quarterfinals and just fell short against the Hawks. It was Spartan head coach Gary Stein's final game with the team.
He coached at all three Missoula AA schools and has been around since earliest days of organized and sanctioned prep soccer in the state.
"I don't use the word proud a lot, because it's kind of a selfish word, like i had something to do with it," Stein said. "But I am really proud of these guys."
Tied 0-0 at halftime, the Hawks got goals from Sam Robinson and Drew Johnson in the second half. Neither team had a lot of opportunities in the first half and Bozeman was able to capitalize on its chances in the second half.
The Hawks had just six shots for the game and the game truly could have gone either way. Stein said the Hawks were able to win some physical balls and got a few counterattacks to go their way.
The Spartans did have a few opportunities, but could not finish around the net.
"It was as expected, very tough, very hard game, physically they were able to manipulate us a little more and we really aren't that physical of a team," Stein said. "Now we certainly showed that we can knock the ball around play with anybody, but we just didn't end up finishing in the attacking third that we needed to."
Sentinel finished 11-4-2 on the year and were the only team to blemish crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate's record as they tied against the Knights. Hellgate will play for the state championship on Saturday against the Hawks.
"It was probably the most satisfying season I really had a coach because the players, I could just trust them 100 percent and they just knew what to do," Stein said. "And they just wanted to keep playing soccer."
Raegan Brisendine's goal in overtime helped lift Kalispell Glacier to a 2-1 semifinal victory over Bozeman on Tuesday and into the championship match of the Class AA state girls soccer playoffs.
Brisendine scored in the 95th minute to break a 1-1 tie. The teams played to a scoreless standstill in the first half before Emily Cleveland gave Glacier the lead with a goal after intermission.
Bozeman's Sami Murphy scored a goal to tie the game in the second half.
With the victory, Glacier (13-4-0) advanced to the state title match for the first time in program history. The Wolfpack will face either Missoula Hellgate or Helena High for the championship on Saturday.
Volleyball
Helena Capital downed Missoula Sentinel 25-17, 25-10, 25-11 in Class AA volleyball for the Bruins 66th consecutive victory, a state record for the division.
After the first set, it was all Capital behind the combined efforts of Paige and Dani Bartsch. The Bruins had 42 kills, with the sisters combining for 27 of them. Paige Bartsch also had 10 blocks for Capital, while Audrey Hofer chipped in 24 assists.
Quincy Frohlich had eight kills and two blocks for the Spartans. Jayden Johnston had six of the 23 Sentinel digs, while Preslie Neil added on 14 assists.
In Kalispell, Missoula Hellgate topped Flathead in five sets.
In Class B, Eureka got a three-set sweep with a 25-20, 25-3, 25-12 win over Troy. Katie Schmidt had 17 digs and six kills for the Lions, while Kamber Brown had 20 assists and five aces. Reena Truman had five blocks, while Jadyn Pluid had six kills for Eureka.
Whitefish downed Ronan 26-24, 24-26, 25-12, 25-20 on Tuesday night in Ronan. Madeline McCrea had 17 kills and three blocks for the Maidens. Whitefish got four blocks and three aces from Jadi Walburn. Brooke Smith had 17 kills for the Bulldogs. McCrea recently signed with the University of Providence for volleyball.
Anaconda moved to 10-0 with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 sweep win against Florence-Carlton.
Alberton-Superior had a nail-biting four set 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 win over Hot Springs.
Late on Monday, Stevensville downed Frenchtown 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-9. Ella Hendrickson had 17 kills and three aces for the Yellowjackets while Daphne Engel had six assists and 21 digs for Stevensville.
Jordan Hansen covers a bunch of stuff for the Missoulian and 406 Sports. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or shoot him an email at Jordan.Hansen@406mtsports.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!