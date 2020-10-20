Prep roundup: Missoula Sentinel boys soccer season ends in semifinal loss, Whitefish downs Ronan

MISSOULA — A strong season from the Missoula Sentinel boys soccer team came to a close on Tuesday night as the Spartans lost 2-0 at Bozeman in the state semifinals.

Sentinel ousted Butte in the first round, Billings Senior in the quarterfinals and just fell short against the Hawks. It was Spartan head coach Gary Stein's final game with the team.

He coached at all three Missoula AA schools and has been around since earliest days of organized and sanctioned prep soccer in the state.

"I don't use the word proud a lot, because it's kind of a selfish word, like i had something to do with it," Stein said. "But I am really proud of these guys."

Tied 0-0 at halftime, the Hawks got goals from Sam Robinson and Drew Johnson in the second half. Neither team had a lot of opportunities in the first half and Bozeman was able to capitalize on its chances in the second half.

The Hawks had just six shots for the game and the game truly could have gone either way. Stein said the Hawks were able to win some physical balls and got a few counterattacks to go their way.

The Spartans did have a few opportunities, but could not finish around the net.