Prep roundup: Ninth-ranked Eureka spoils Loyola's first home game

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class B ninth-ranked Eureka steamrolled to victory Friday at Loyola Sacred Heart, 41-6. The Lions (4-2) jumped on the Rams (0-4) early, with Caleb Utter's 14-yard touchdown run helping the visitors build a 22-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Then right before halftime, Eureka tried a trick play, with halfback Gunnar Smith throwing a long touchdown pass to Joey Kindel. The score was 28-6 at the break after a pick-6 by Loyola. Smith added a 33-yard TD run with 7:07 left in the third frame and a 12-yard scamper with five minutes left in the fourth. Eureka moved to 3-1 in conference play with one win by forfeit.

Class B sixth-ranked Bigfork posted a 54-40 win at Class A Polson. Cormac Benn had a monster night for the Vikings with 381 yards rushing on 38 carries with five touchdowns. Pirates quarterback Jarrett Wilson completed 41 of 56 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns. The Vikings and Pirates battled to an 8-8 tie in the first quarter but Bigfork took control in the second behind a pair of TD runs by Benn and one by Levi Taylor just before halftime. The Vikings took a 32-20 lead into the third frame and pulled away with touchdown runs of 5 and 47 yards by Benn.