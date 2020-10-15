Prep roundup: Thompson Falls volleyball downs St. Ignatius, Corvallis grabs another win

As the volleyball season begins to wind down, plenty of local teams were in play on Thursday afternoon.

In St. Ignatius, the Thompson Falls volleyball team continued an impressive season with a 25-10, 25-17, 28-26 win over Mission. The Bluehawks haven't lost very many games, much less sets lately and knocked off previously undefeated Class C Charlo a week ago.

That was a good test and Thompson Falls is starting to look like it'll have a very good shot to make the Class B tournament after falling just short last season.

Riley Wilson had three aces to lead the Bluehawks and added on 14 assists as well. Ariana Wood had nine of her team's 30 digs in the win. Scarlette Schwindt continued an impressive season, grabbing two blocks, seven digs, five kills, and six assists. Jody Detlaff had five kills and two aces.

Corvallis was able to get a three-set sweep in a Class A/B matchup against Florence-Carlton 25-16, 25-20, 25-18. Brooklyn Powell had 26 assists and nine digs for the Blue Devils, while Hailey Anderson tallied another nine digs.

Madeline Glider had 15 kills and two aces for Corvallis. Florence, meanwhile, got a strong performance from several players, including Kolbi Wood who had 12 digs. Gracie Houston tacked on 10 kills and two blocks.