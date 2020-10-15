Prep roundup: Thompson Falls volleyball downs St. Ignatius, Corvallis grabs another win

As the volleyball season begins to wind down, plenty of local teams were in play on Thursday afternoon.
In St. Ignatius, the Thompson Falls volleyball team continued an impressive season with a 25-10, 25-17, 28-26 win over Mission. The Bluehawks haven't lost very many games, much less sets lately and knocked off previously undefeated Class C Charlo a week ago.
That was a good test and Thompson Falls is starting to look like it'll have a very good shot to make the Class B tournament after falling just short last season.
Riley Wilson had three aces to lead the Bluehawks and added on 14 assists as well. Ariana Wood had nine of her team's 30 digs in the win. Scarlette Schwindt continued an impressive season, grabbing two blocks, seven digs, five kills, and six assists. Jody Detlaff had five kills and two aces.
Corvallis was able to get a three-set sweep in a Class A/B matchup against Florence-Carlton 25-16, 25-20, 25-18. Brooklyn Powell had 26 assists and nine digs for the Blue Devils, while Hailey Anderson tallied another nine digs.
Madeline Glider had 15 kills and two aces for Corvallis. Florence, meanwhile, got a strong performance from several players, including Kolbi Wood who had 12 digs. Gracie Houston tacked on 10 kills and two blocks.
Polson downed Stevensville 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 in a tight matchup. The Pirates got 21 kills and 17 digs in an excellent performance from outside hitter Maggie Todd, who also had a block. Kobbey Smith added on nine kills and 12 digs. Ara Mercer had 30 digs while Berkley Ellis had 15 digs and 23 assists.
Stevensville's Aliyah Anderson had 15 kills, while Daphne Engel had nine kills, three assists, 18 digs and a block.
In Eureka, the Lions were victorious over Bigfork with a 26-24, 25-9, 28-26 win. Alyssa Utter had 13 digs, while Katie Schmidt had 12 kills and four aces for the Lions. Reena Truman had five blocks for the Lions.
Soccer
In the Class A tourney play-in games, the Corvallis boys downed Loyola Sacred Heart 4-1. Chris Gonzalez had two of the goals for the Blue Devils and assisted on the two others.
Gonzalez's first two goals were unassisted. Luke Sangster had the other two goals for the Blue Devils. Loyola's Thomas Walthall had the lone score for the Rams, putting in a goal in the 30th minute.
Loyola keeper Ben Onstad recorded nine saves. Corvallis will play at Livingston on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Stevensville girls, who got a spot in the play-in game after Loyola bowed out, downed Hamilton 2-1 and will play Billings Central in the State A playoffs, with that game also scheduled for Saturday.
Football
Thompson Falls downed Charlo 21-0 in Thursday night football action. The game was moved from Friday due to a referee shortage. The Bluehawks were up 12-0 at halftime.
Thompson Falls moves to 8-0 on the year while Charlo drops to 5-2.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
