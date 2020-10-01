Prep roundup:

MISSOULA — The Sentinel girls soccer team rallied from a 1-0 deficit by scoring two goals in the final 13 minutes to escape with a 2-1 win against Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday in Missoula.

The Spartans, who improved to 6-0-3, took their first lead when Jayden Salisbury secured the win by scoring in the 79th minute after dribbling around defenders. The goal avoided another tie game between the two teams, who played to a 3-3 draw earlier in the season.

"It felt like we won the state tournament for a second," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said of Salisbury's goal. "It was such a big goal. It was so important. We're looking at the postseason and want to host and not have to travel during COVID times and sit on buses for hours and hours wearing masks.

"It was so huge. We erupted, the bench was jumping around. We knew there was no time left and eventually the whistle blew win the next minute, which felt like an hour."

Flathead had jumped up 1-0 when Montana commit Skyleigh Thompson scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute. Sentinel tied the game nine minutes later when Shaye Ewing scored with an assist from Audrey McElmurry following a free kick in the 67th minute.