Girls Basketball
Madison Mask tallied 26 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals as Clark Fork (1-2) earned a 41-32 win over Troy (0-1). She came up clutch when she scored eight points in 10 seconds at the end of the first half to turn Clark Fork's 17-14 lead into 25-14.
"I was just thinking that we weren't up much, so I figured before half was the time to push, so I played the hardest defense I could," Mask said. "I was pretty excited. It really changed the motivation in the second half. I felt it was on our side."
Mask made a 3-pointer as the clock hit 10 seconds, She stole the ball in the backcourt and made a layup. On the ensuing inbound, she intercepted a pass thrown near mid-court, took a couple dribbles and banked in a shot from 10 feet behind the 3-point line.
"It was the craziest thing I've ever seen," Clark Fork head coach Jeff Schultz. "In a girls basketball game, you don't see that very often."
It was the first time Mask had accomplished such a feat.
"It was pretty cool," she said.
Boys Basketball
Carson Callison scored 19 points to help lift Clark Fork (2-1) to a 47-42 win over Troy (0-1). He made 9 of 11 free throws, including 6 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
Wrestling
Sentinel topped Glacier in a home wrestling dual, 48-30. The Spartans won eight of 13 matches, all by pin. Justin Kovalicky (132), Reece Eckley (138), Luke Joy (145), Conall Powers (152) and Reese Rahn (182) got their pins in the first round. Novik Thomas (120) won by pin in the second round. Bryson Danzinger (133) and Bailey Hawk (160) salvaged a decision outcome with a pin in the third and final round.
Big Sky/Loyola dropped a 31-28 decision to Flathead after holding a 16-0 lead through four matches. The teams were tied 28-28 heading into the final match, a 132-pound bout that Flathead's Fin Nadeau won with a 10-6 decision over Trevin Welzien. Factoring into the outcome was Flathead got two wins (12 points) by forfeit at 285 pounds and 120 pounds, while Big Sky/Loyola got just one win (six points) by forfeit at 145 pounds. Big Sky/Loyola's Isaac Ayers won by pin in 33 seconds, while Dayton Evans, Dougie Swanson, Wyatt Shinn, Mason Corcoran and Dayne Martin won by decision.