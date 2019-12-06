Boys Basketball
Arlee downed Seeley-Swan 52-46 at the Ronan Western C Tip-Off. Cody Tanner had 19 points for the Warriors while Levi Fullerton added 16. Owen Mercado had 24 points for the Blackhawks, while Dakota Wood tacked on nine.
Darby beat Noxon 54-41 in the Western C tip-off behind 14 points from Nelson Smith and 13 from Preston Smith. Gabe Smith also added on 12 for the Tigers, who fended off a determines Red Devil team led by Rylan Weltz, who dropped 31 points for Noxon.
Plains handled Victor 60-13 on Friday afternoon. Jake Wyers had 16 and Treydon Brouillette had 15 for the Horsemen, who outscored the Pirates 37-7 in the first half. Nathan Feliksa had 10 points and Tucker Frost eight for Victor.
Frenchtown's JV squad topped Clark Fork 40-29 with a huge fourth quarter run. The Broncs scored 17 points in the final period to win, which came after a 16-point third-quarter from the Mountain Cats that gave Clark Fork a lead. Wyatt Hayes led Frenchtown with seven points. Bryan Mask and Aaron Waddle each had nine for Clark Fork.
Philipsburg blitzed out to a 41-19 halftime lead over Charlo on its way to a 66-43 win. Kade Cutler scored 20 points to lead Philipsburg, while teammates Bryce Parret dropped in 14. Charlo was led by 18 points from Roper Edwards.
Hot Springs earned a 57-53 win over Lincoln using a 24-point second quarter to build a lead and then staving off a comeback attempt. Brandon Knudsen led Hot Springs with 19 points, while Jack McAllister added 18 and Kyle Lawson had 12. Lincoln's Nathan Brown scored a game-high 21 points.
Ronan scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to erase a two-point deficit against Stevensville and pick up a 63-54 win. Ronan junior Leonard Burke posted a game-high 22 points, while Girma Detwiler had 20. Stevensville freshman Kellan Beller had a team-high 21 points in his first high school game.
Caleb Warnken collected 16 points in leading Corvallis to a 51-44 win over Libby in Frenchtown. Tanner Jessop added 12 points for the Blue Devils.
In other games, Kenai beat Two Eagle River in Billings, 66-42. Michael Brown and Anthony Charlo each scored 11 for the Eagles. Dillon defeated Polson, 61-44, despite 18 points by the Pirates' Colton Graham. Glendive held off Columbia Falls, 55-50. Cade Morgan and Allec Knapton each had nine points for the Wildcats.
Frenchtown posted a thrilling 52-49 win over Browning. Brandon Finley scored 15 points for the Broncs.
Girls basketball
Seeley-Swan ran past Arlee 60-14 on Friday morning. The Warriors were held scoreless in the first and fourth quarters and the Blackhawks held a 29-9 lead at halftime. Klaire Kovatch paced Seeley-Swan with 12 points.
Clark Fork topped the Frenchtown JV team 44-27 behind a big second half. The Mountain Cats outscored the Broncs 24-12 over the final two quarters. Darby Haskins and Emmah Baughman each had nine for Clark Fork. Frenchtown was paced by nine points from Demi Smith.
Plains beat Victor 50-14 and were keyed by 16 points from Kylee Altmiller. Kim Curry was also in double figures for the Trotters, scoring 11.
Whitefish suffered a 50-22 loss to Butte Central after trailing 31-13 at the half. Gracie Smyley had seven points and Jadi Walburn four for the Bulldogs. Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher scored 16 points.
Darby snuck past Noxon 44-39 after a wild fourth quarter. Both teams were tied at 30 entering the final frame, but the Tigers hit 6 of 9 free throw attempts to pull out the win. Avery Burgess had 28 points for the Red Devils, including 18 in the second half.
Hot Springs had little issue with Lincoln, downing the Lynx 49-19 on Friday. McKennzie Cannon led the Savage Heat with 16 points while Katelyn Christensen added 10.
Charlo outscored Philipsburg 11-0 in the first quarter on its way to a 32-25 win. Carlee Fryberger paced Charlo with eight points, while Destiny Manuel added seven, Liev Smith chipped in six and Hayleigh Smith had five. Rachel Ward led Philipsburg with nine points. St. Regis topped Valley Christian 57-42 behind 18 points by Nicholas Day. Micah McCloy scored 12 points for the Eagles.
Girls hockey
The Missoula Lady Bruins opened with an 11-0 shutout against Jackson, Wyoming, in the first round of the Bozeman Cup Friday. Seven players scored for the Lady Bruins, led by Madeleine Heggen, Allie Bighle, Francis Carrasco, and Shay Ewing with two goals each. Missoula outshot the Moose 40-6, and goalie Natalie Herr got the shutout. Missoula (5-4) will play Bozeman at 9 a.m. and Idaho Falls at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Seeded games will take place Sunday morning.