Prep volleyball roundup: Frenchtown, Corvallis, Eureka, Valley Christian win with sweeps

In Class A, Frenchtown pulled out a three-set sweep against Hamilton at home. Shelby Smith led Frenchtown with eight kills, and Rylee Belcourt added six. Emily Rehbein chipped in five kills to go with four blocks. Demi Smith led Frenchtown with six blocks. Maddy Eggers and Izzy Cahill had three aces apiece, while Cahill ran the offense with 17 assists. Cassidy Bagnell led Frenchtown with 18 digs. For Hamilton, Layne Kearns had six kills and two aces, both team highs. Katelyn Dickemore collected 16 assists and 10 digs. Camas Cratty and Maggie Ringer each had five kills, and Ringer added 10 digs.

Also in Class A, Corvallis rolled to a three-set sweep against Dillon, winning 25-18, 25-11, 25-15. Madeline Gilder paced the defending State A champs with 14 kills, while Brooklyn Powell collected 26 assists in operating the offense. Powell added 12 digs, and Jenna Jordan had four of the team's 13 aces. Dillon fell to 1-9 overall, 1-8 in conference play.

In Class B, Eureka ended its regular season with a three-set sweep on the road at Whitefish, winning 25-18, 25-19, 25-18. The Lions open districts against Bigfork 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

In Class C, Valley Christian zoomed past Victor for a three-set sweep, 25-11, 25-18, 25-13. Fylena Rahn had an impressive showing with 10 aces, six digs and four blocks for the Eagles, all team highs. Ellie Hover led the Eagles with nine kills, while Ashlyn Kelly guided the offense with seven assists. For Victor, Bella Scichilone had four kills, Virginia Brown had two aces, Kyla Tacker had two assists and Ashley Buchanan had six digs.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0