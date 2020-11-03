Roundup: Lone Peak downs Seeley-Swan, Glacier tops Butte

In Western C play, Lone Peak downed Seeley-Swan 22-25, 25-21, 25-10, 22-25. 15-13 in a tightly contested match.

The Blackhawks were eliminated from the postseason with the loss.

Helena downed Flathead 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 as Class AA play-in games were played on Tuesday across the state. The Braves end the season 1-13, with its lone win coming against Big Sky.

In other Class AA play-in action, Billings Senior won 3-1 over Gallatin Valley. The Broncs won 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24.

Billings West took down Great Falls High in a play-in game in staright sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17.

It took five sets, but Bozeman downed Skyview in a wild comeback. After going down 0-2 as the Falcons took the first two sets 25-10 and 25-23, Bozeman was able to take the next three. The Hawks took the third set 25-19, the fourth 25-21 and the fifth 15-13.

Kalispell Glacier downed Butte in four sets to move on into the state tournament.