Saturday's high school box scores

Boys basketball
Regular season
Hellgate 89, Butte 41
Butte;15;11;13;2;—;41
Hellgate;26;24;25;14;—;89
Butte: Blake Drakos 11, Tommy Mellott 10, Andrew Booth 6, Ryan Burt 6, Jake Olson 6, Kenley Leary 2.
Hellgate: Rollie Worster 31, Cam LaRance 16, Abe Johnson 14, Kade McWilliams 8, Beckett Arthur 7, Ian Finch 3, Wes Salonen 2, Brandon Coladonato 2, Brogan Callaghan 2, Josh Wade 2, Aidan Gilham 2.
Browning 69, Polson 66
Browning;11;18;20;20;-;69
Polson;19;13;15;19;-;66
Browning: Riley Spoonhunter 23, Brian Duroche 12, Luke Juneau 8, Deion MadPlume 8, Justin Bird 7, Latrelle Bullchild 6, Cody Carlson 4, Chris Reevis 1.
Polson: Xavier Fisher 15, Colton Graham 11, Anton Lefthand 10, Beau Kelly 10, Jarrett Wilson 9, Trevor Schultz 3, Gunner Grisak 3, Bronson Henriksen 2, Trevor Lake 2, Ryker Wenderoth 1.
District 6-B
Loyola 72, Arlee 61, third-place
Arlee;19;19;5;18;—;61
Loyola;10;20;19;23;—;72
Arlee: Cody Tanner 26, Zach Running Crane 10, Tapit Haines 10, Micah Johnson 6, Billy Fisher 5, Levi Fullerton 2, Jace Arca 2.
Loyola: Liam Haffey 22, Mac Benn 16, Nick Mitzel 8, Basil Coutinho 8, Raef Konzen 6, Jaden Job 6, Will Burns 2, Jace Kruer 2, Danny Kaleva 1, Finn Richardson 1
Pairings
Monday
Arlee 86, Florence 79 (OT), play-in
Thursday
Deer Lodge 64, Arlee 55
Anaconda 86, Loyola 74
Saturday
Loyola 72, Arlee 61, third-place
Deer Lodge 73, Anaconda 55, championship
District 7-B
Eureka 49, St. Ignatius 41, championship
St. Ignatius;12;6;14;9;—;41
Eureka;14;13;9;13;—;49
St. Ignatius: Jedi Christy 14, Ross McPherson 9, Zoran LaFrombois 8, Isaiah Nasewytewa 5, Davien Adams 3.
Eureka: AJ Pacella 16, Cory Chaney 15, Jake Kindel 10, Alex Lowe 5, Austin Sartori 2, Joey Kindel 1.
Bigfork 45, Thompson Falls 36, third-place
T. Falls;8;12;9;7;—;36
Bigfork;9;6;17;13;—;45
T. Falls: Nathan Schraeder 10, Cody Burk 7, Sidney Akinde 5, Ryan Schraeder 4, Trey Fisher 4, Justin Morgan 4, Jack Green 2.
Bigfork: Bryce Gilliard 11, Isak Epperly 10, Colt Thorness 8, Isaac Bjorge 6, Wyatt Reichenbach 3, Walker Fisher 3, Asher VanCampen 2, Wyatt Duke 2.
Pairings
Monday
St. Ignatius 60, Troy 25, play-in
Thursday
St. Ignatius 47, Bigfork 44
Eureka 47, Thompson Falls 42
Saturday
Bigfork 45, Thompson Falls 36, third place
Eureka 49, St. Ignatius 41, championship
District 12-C
Philipsburg 47, Sheridan 39, third-place
Sheridan;13;7;11;8;—;39
Philipsburg;10;11;14;12;—;47
Sheridan: N/A
Philipsburg: N/A
Philipsburg 52, Ennis 42, loser-out
Ennis;17;11;10;4;—;42
Philipsburg;10;9;18;15;—;52
Ennis: Ian Swanson 17, Brand Ostler 15, Jarrett Jenkins 5, Jaxson Kloote 3, Cordell Severeid 2.
Philipsburg: Brian Ward 16, Daniel Brabender 14, Kade Cutler 13, Bryce Parret 6, Andrew Tallon 3.
Sheridan 49, Drummond 30, loser-out
Drummond;7;7;13;3;—;30
Sheridan;11;13;15;10;—;49
Drummond: Caleb Parke 9, Ethan Parke 6, Colt Parsons 6, Leyton Wagner 4, Conley Wagner 2, Wyatt Rigby 2, Douglas Anderson 1.
Sheridan: Jason Chisholm 13, Kaiden Batzler 11, Hartson Van Houten 10, Cade McParland 6, Coleman Gilman 4, Kole Hill 3.
Pairings
Thursday
Twin Bridges 85, Lima 19
Sheridan 52, Ennis 50
Philipsburg 62, Drummond 35
Friday
Ennis 53, Lima 43, loser-out
Twin Bridges 75, Sheridan 24
Harrison 36, Philipsburg 33
Saturday
Sheridan 49, Drummond 30, loser-out
Philipsburg 52, Ennis 42, loser-out
Philipsburg 47, Sheridan 39, third-place
Twin Bridges 54, Harrison 38, championship
District 14-C
Plains 55, St. Regis 45, championship
St. Regis;10;10;6;19;—;45
Plains;7;13;18;17;—;55
St. Regis: Nick Day 11, Tanner Day 8, Ian Farris 7, Caleb Ball 7, Andrew Stanford 6, Adam Ball 5, John Pruitt 1.
Plains: Treydon Brouillette 18, Kade Pardee 12, Esvin Reyes 9, Nathan Feliksa 6, Parker Flock 4, Jake Weyers 4, Tristan Subatch 2.
Hot Springs 45, Charlo 35, third-place
Charlo;14;5;9;7;—;35
Hot Springs;9;15;11;10;—;45
Charlo: Dawson DuMont 16, Roper Edwards 7, Braydon Zempel 5, Phil Marquez 4, Nate Clark 3.
Hot Springs: Kyle Lawson 21, Brandon Knudsen 19, Luke Waterbury 3, Nathan Lawhead 2.
Hot Springs 66, Noxon 53, loser-out
Hot Springs;17;21;10;18;—;66
Noxon;3;14;16;20;—;53
Hot Springs: Jack McAllister 16, Kyle Lawson 15, Brandon Knudsen 14, Lincoln Slonaker 9, Luke Waterbury 8, Nathan Lawhead 4.
Noxon: Rylan Weltz 22, Michael Antonich 13, Nate Cano 7, Aiden Galloway 6, Wyatt Lackner 5.
Charlo 77, Two Eagle 55, loser-out
Two Eagle;13;11;10;21;—;55
Charlo;24;18;19;16;—;77
Two Eagle: Anthony Charlo 17, Michael Brown 11, Nate Gates 8, Nehemiah Long 7, Sheadyn Croft 6, Shade Tanner 4, Elias Adams 2.
Charlo: Dawson DuMont 30, Keaton Piedalue 10, Nate Clark 8, Phil Marquez 8, Coyle Nagy 7, Tucker Love 6, Roper Edwards 4, Braydon Zempel 2, Colt Hovet 2.
Pairings
Thursday
Two Eagle 57, Noxon 51
Hot Springs 59, Charlo 47
Friday
St. Regis 77, Two Eagle 44
Plains 70, Hot Springs 46
Saturday
Hot Springs 66, Noxon 53, loser-out
Charlo 77, Two Eagle 55, loser-out
Hot Springs 45, Charlo 35, third-place
Plains 55, St. Regis 45, championship
Scores
Billings Skyview 61, CMR Russell 58
Browning 69, Polson 66
Frenchtown 87, Stevensville 53
Hardin 75, Lewistown 55
Hellgate 89, Butte 41
Rocky Boy 66, Cut Bank 60
Cut Bank 74, Choteau 71
Rocky Boy 69, Great Falls Central 42
Wolf Point 68, Harlem 58
Malta 46, Glasgow 36
Whitehall 54, Boulder 46
Fairview 60, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 27
Plentywood 70, Mon-Dak 66
Richey-Lambert 60, Culbertson 45
Colstrip 50, Baker 37
Huntley Project 56, Red Lodge 34
Columbus 53, Roundup 51
Columbus 50, Joliet 27
Roundup 50, Shepherd 43
Jordan 72, Broadus 66
Melstone 67, Terry 39
Three Forks 55, Manhattan 51
Boulder 64, Big Timber 61
Whitehall 53, Townsend 49
Deer Lodge 73, Anaconda 55
Loyola 72, Arlee 61
Plenty Coups 63, Bridger 61
Reed Point-Rapelje 47, Absarokee 44
Eureka 50, St. Ignatius 41
Bigfork 45, Thompson Falls 36
Belt 47, Roy-Winifred 34
Centerville 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 39
Centerville 57, Winnett-Grass Range 52
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 55
Sunburst 51, Power 47
Power 53, Dutton-Brady 45
Sunburst 66, Valier 39
Manhattan Christian 71, Gardiner 38
Shields Valley 57, White Sulphur Springs 48
Shields Valley 47, West Yellowstone 35
White Sulphur Springs 52, Lone Peak 37
Twin Bridges 54, Harrison-Willow Creek 38
Philipsburg 47, Sheridan 39
Philipsburg 52, Ennis 42
Sheridan 49, Drummond 30
Plains 55, St. Regis 45
Hot Springs 45, Charlo 35
Charlo 77, Two Eagle River 55
Hot Springs 66, Noxon 53
Girls basketball
District 7-B
Thompson Falls 39, Eureka 28, championship
Eureka;5;7;11;5;—;28
T. Falls;6;11;7;15;—;39
Eureka: Maggie Graves 8, Karlee Frost 6, Jadyn Pluid 6, Katie Schmidt 3, Megan Hanson 2, Avery Escobar 2, Michael Shea 1.
T. Falls: Megan Baxter 14, Elli Pardee 7, Jody Detlaff 6, Riley Wilson 5, Faith Frields 3, Belle Cooper 2, Ellie Baxter 2.
Bigfork 53, St. Ignatius 25
Bigfork;14;17;14;8;—;53
St. Ignatius;5;4;5;11;—;25
Bigfork: Ansleigh Edgerton 19, Emma Berreth 14, Scout Nadeau 8, Isabella Santistevan 5, Audrey Buenz 2, Madison Chappius 2.
St. Ignatius: Azia Umphrey 9, Sydney Brander 7, Mady Currie 3, Courtney Mitchell 2, Olivia Garland 2, Kooper Page 2.
Pairings
Tuesday
St. Ignatius 83, Troy 24, play-in
Friday
Thompson Falls 63, St. Ignatius 51
Eureka 42, Bigfork 39
Saturday
Bigfork 53, St. Ignatius 25, third-place
Thompson Falls 39, Eureka 28, championship
District 12-C
Twin Bridges 43, Philipsburg 28, championship
Philipsburg;3;9;2;14;—;28
Twin Bridges;13;11;9;10;—;43
Philipsburg: Audrey Radtke 9, Rachel Ward 8, Asha Comings 3, Amelia Hill 3, Reese Pitcher 2, Shelby Struna 2, Gretchen Hill 1.
Twin Bridges: Ashleigh Guinanne 14, Avery George 7, Allie Dale 4, Kara Dale 2, Callie Kaiser 2, Lexie Stockett 2, Bailey Stockett 1.
Ennis 47, Drummond 40, third-place
Drummond;7;9;7;17;—;40
Ennis;6;11;14;16;—;47
Drummond: Hannah Bradshaw 11, Sydney Phillips 10, Holly Hauptman 7, Rylee Hilmo 6, Jessie Struna 3, Deana Parke 2, Lizzy Perry 1.
Ennis: Kennedy Davies 14, Landri Paladichuk 13, Shelby Klein 8, Jenna Snider 7, Shae Lovett 5.
Drummond 53, Sheridan 38, loser-out
Sheridan;7;12;10;9;—;38
Drummond;15;14;15;9;—;53
Sheridan: Faith Larsen 14, Makenzee Fabel 7, Desaray Tipton 4, Caitlyn Galiger 4, Madison Fabel 3, Brooke Grow 2, Katie Gronning 2, Tia Hill 2.
Drummond: Sydney Phillips 20, Deana Parke 11, Jessie Struna 11, Rylee Hilmo 5, Hannah Bradshaw 2, Holly Hauptman 2, Lizzy Perry 2.
Pairings
Thursday
Philipsburg 38, Lima 32
Drummond 48, Harrison 38
Twin Bridges 46, Sheridan 35
Friday
Harrison 41, Lima 36, loser-out
Philipsburg 45, Drummond 38
Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 42
Saturday
Drummond 53, Sheridan 38, loser-out
Ennis 48, Harrison 22, loser out
Ennis 47, Drummond 40, third-place
Twin Bridges 43, Philipsburg 28, championship
District 14-C
Charlo 48, Hot Springs 32, championship
Hot Springs;8;7;8;9;—;32
Charlo;7;19;7;15;—;48
Hot Springs: Katelyn Christensen 10, McKennzie Cannon 7, Sydney Jackson 4, Lizzy Fisher 4, Danielle Graham 2, Irene Bravo 2, Brianna Gray 2, Lily Winn 1.
Charlo: Connor Fryberger 15, Liev Smith 12, Carlee Fryberger 9, Mila Hawk 4, Hayleigh Smith 4, Kassidi Cox 2, Destiny Manuel 2.
Plains 57, Noxon 43, third-place
Noxon;9;14;13;7;—;43
Plains;14;19;15;9;—;57
Noxon: Avery Burgess 21, Vanessa Horner 8, Emily Brown 6, Jaedyn Murray 3, Chelsea Vohs 3, Riley Richter 2.
Plains: Kylee Altmiller 27, Krystena Boes 9, Celsey VonHeeder 6, Kimmy Curry 5, Kaylah Standeford 5, Lexa Craft 2, Kaylee Cole 2, Carlie Wagoner 1.
Plains 34, St. Regis 24, loser-out
St. Regis;4;0;8;12;—;24
Plains;8;10;10;6;—;34
St. Regis: Kylee Thompson 8, Sunny Shoupe 7, Macy Hill 7, Taylor Hurd 2.
Plains: Kylee Altmiller 9, Celsey VonHeeder 8, Kimmy Curry 7, Carlie Wagoner 4, Krystena Boes 2, Mia Loberg 2, Kaylah Standeford 2.
Noxon 48, Two Eagle 34, loser-out
Two Eagle;4;8;11;13;—;36
Noxon;10;15;13;10;—;48
Two Eagle: Sarah Gardipe 12, Ce'Alana Shepherd 10, Liz Hill 5, Viviana Adams 4, Tarae Goodluck 3, Emma Gardipe 2.
Noxon: Avery Burgess 23, Emily Brown 8, Riley Richter 5, Vanessa Horner 4, Aubrey Erwin 3, Jaedyn Murray 2, Amari Print-Hay 1, Izzy Lampshire 1, Mia Vogel 1.
Pairings
Thursday
Plains 54, Two Eagle 13
Noxon 42, St. Regis 35
Friday
Hot Springs 53, Plains 42
Charlo 51, Noxon 18
Saturday
Plains 34, St. Regis 24, loser-out
Noxon 48, Two Eagle 34, loser-out
Plains 57 Noxon 43, third-place
Charlo 48, Hot Springs 32, championship
Regular season
Hellgate 64, Butte 35
Butte;4;12;8;11;—;35
Hellgate;22;10;17;15;—;64
Butte: Makenna Carpenter 15.
Hellgate: Bailee Sayler 18, Alex Covill 12, Keke Davis 9, Lauren Dick 8, Addy Heaphy 5, Kennedy McCorkle 5, Izzy Hage 4, Hailey Flamand 3.
Browning 70, Polson 25
Browning;21;16;15;18;-;70
Polson;2;12;0;11;-;25
Browning: Tamika Guardipee 12, Abby Bullcalf 10, Alena Burdeau 10, Walker RunningCrane 9, Mecca Bullchild 8, Tatum RunningCrane 7, Chalissa Kipp 6, Haeley Racine 5, Skyla Wells 2, Arena Matt 1.
Polson: Mossy Kauley 10, Alexia Krenitz 6, Grace Simonich 2, Turquoise Pierre 2, Ilysia Adams 2, Anna Cogar 2, Jazlyn Dalbey 1.
Scores
Browning 70, Polson 25
Frenchtown 56, Stevensville 42
Hardin 65, Lewistown 20
Helena Capital 51, Helena 32
Hellgate 64, Butte 35
Fairfield 47, Shelby 40
Rocky Boy 56, Choteau 43
Choteau 52, Cut Bank 43
Rocky Boy 69, Conrad 48
Harlem 48, Malta 46
Glasgow 39, Wolf Point 30
Colstrip 30, Forsyth 29
Lodge Grass 46, St. Labre 42
Columbus 36, Roundup 33
Huntley Project 55, Joliet 51
Huntley Project 70, Red Lodge 65, OT
Joliet 57, Shepherd 25
Whitehall 54, Boulder 48
Boulder 56, Manhattan 43
Whitehall 52, Townsend 36
Loyola 49, Anaconda 44
Florence 44, Deer Lodge 30
Thompson Falls 39, Eureka 28
Bigfork 53, St. Ignatius 25
Mon-Dak 47, Plentywood 36
Fairview 40, Richey-Lambert 30
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 62, Culbertson 42
Scobey 49, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 25
Frazer 50, Dodson 35
Dodson 51, Lustre Christian 36
Frazer 55, Nashua 43
Melstone 62, Carter County 56
Wibaux 53, Jordan 31
Jordan 35, Custer-Hysham 21
Wibaux 65, Northern Cheyenne 51
Bridger 56, Roberts 46
Bridger 50, Park City 32
Roberts 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44, Geraldine/Highwood 40
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Centerville 38
Geraldine/Highwood 48, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 32
Fort Benton 58, Turner 41
Hays-Lodgepole 65, Box Elder 49
Box Elder 63, North Star 59
Hays-Lodgepole 78, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58
Augusta 53, Simms 41
Valier 40, Power 29
West Yellowstone 61, Manhattan Christian 55
Gardiner 43, Shields Valley 37
Gardiner 36, Lone Peak 25
Shields Valley 49, White Sulphur Springs 24
Ennis 47, Drummond 40
Twin Bridges 43, Phillipsburg 28
Drummond 53, Sheridan 38
Ennis 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 22
Charlo 48, Hot Springs 32
Plains 57, Noxon 43
Noxon 48, Two Eagle River 36
Plains 34, St. Regis 24