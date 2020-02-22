Saturday's high school box scores
Saturday's high school box scores

Boys basketball

Regular season

Hellgate 89, Butte 41

Butte;15;11;13;2;—;41

Hellgate;26;24;25;14;—;89

Butte: Blake Drakos 11, Tommy Mellott 10, Andrew Booth 6, Ryan Burt 6, Jake Olson 6, Kenley Leary 2.

Hellgate: Rollie Worster 31, Cam LaRance 16, Abe Johnson 14, Kade McWilliams 8, Beckett Arthur 7, Ian Finch 3, Wes Salonen 2, Brandon Coladonato 2, Brogan Callaghan 2, Josh Wade 2, Aidan Gilham 2.

Browning 69, Polson 66

Browning;11;18;20;20;-;69

Polson;19;13;15;19;-;66

Browning: Riley Spoonhunter 23, Brian Duroche 12, Luke Juneau 8, Deion MadPlume 8, Justin Bird 7, Latrelle Bullchild 6, Cody Carlson 4, Chris Reevis 1.

Polson: Xavier Fisher 15, Colton Graham 11, Anton Lefthand 10, Beau Kelly 10, Jarrett Wilson 9, Trevor Schultz 3, Gunner Grisak 3, Bronson Henriksen 2, Trevor Lake 2, Ryker Wenderoth 1.

District 6-B

Loyola 72, Arlee 61, third-place

Arlee;19;19;5;18;—;61

Loyola;10;20;19;23;—;72

Arlee: Cody Tanner 26, Zach Running Crane 10, Tapit Haines 10, Micah Johnson 6, Billy Fisher 5, Levi Fullerton 2, Jace Arca 2.

Loyola: Liam Haffey 22, Mac Benn 16, Nick Mitzel 8, Basil Coutinho 8, Raef Konzen 6, Jaden Job 6, Will Burns 2, Jace Kruer 2, Danny Kaleva 1, Finn Richardson 1

Pairings

Monday

Arlee 86, Florence 79 (OT), play-in

Thursday

Deer Lodge 64, Arlee 55

Anaconda 86, Loyola 74

Saturday

Loyola 72, Arlee 61, third-place

Deer Lodge 73, Anaconda 55, championship

District 7-B

Eureka 49, St. Ignatius 41, championship

St. Ignatius;12;6;14;9;—;41

Eureka;14;13;9;13;—;49

St. Ignatius: Jedi Christy 14, Ross McPherson 9, Zoran LaFrombois 8, Isaiah Nasewytewa 5, Davien Adams 3.

Eureka: AJ Pacella 16, Cory Chaney 15, Jake Kindel 10, Alex Lowe 5, Austin Sartori 2, Joey Kindel 1.

Bigfork 45, Thompson Falls 36, third-place

T. Falls;8;12;9;7;—;36

Bigfork;9;6;17;13;—;45

T. Falls: Nathan Schraeder 10, Cody Burk 7, Sidney Akinde 5, Ryan Schraeder 4, Trey Fisher 4, Justin Morgan 4, Jack Green 2.

Bigfork: Bryce Gilliard 11, Isak Epperly 10, Colt Thorness 8, Isaac Bjorge 6, Wyatt Reichenbach 3, Walker Fisher 3, Asher VanCampen 2, Wyatt Duke 2.

Pairings

Monday

St. Ignatius 60, Troy 25, play-in

Thursday

St. Ignatius 47, Bigfork 44

Eureka 47, Thompson Falls 42

Saturday

Bigfork 45, Thompson Falls 36, third place

Eureka 49, St. Ignatius 41, championship

District 12-C

Philipsburg 47, Sheridan 39, third-place

Sheridan;13;7;11;8;—;39

Philipsburg;10;11;14;12;—;47

Sheridan: N/A

Philipsburg: N/A

Philipsburg 52, Ennis 42, loser-out

Ennis;17;11;10;4;—;42

Philipsburg;10;9;18;15;—;52

Ennis: Ian Swanson 17, Brand Ostler 15, Jarrett Jenkins 5, Jaxson Kloote 3, Cordell Severeid 2.

Philipsburg: Brian Ward 16, Daniel Brabender 14, Kade Cutler 13, Bryce Parret 6, Andrew Tallon 3.

Sheridan 49, Drummond 30, loser-out

Drummond;7;7;13;3;—;30

Sheridan;11;13;15;10;—;49

Drummond: Caleb Parke 9, Ethan Parke 6, Colt Parsons 6, Leyton Wagner 4, Conley Wagner 2, Wyatt Rigby 2, Douglas Anderson 1.

Sheridan: Jason Chisholm 13, Kaiden Batzler 11, Hartson Van Houten 10, Cade McParland 6, Coleman Gilman 4, Kole Hill 3.

Pairings

Thursday

Twin Bridges 85, Lima 19

Sheridan 52, Ennis 50

Philipsburg 62, Drummond 35

Friday

Ennis 53, Lima 43, loser-out

Twin Bridges 75, Sheridan 24

Harrison 36, Philipsburg 33

Saturday

Sheridan 49, Drummond 30, loser-out

Philipsburg 52, Ennis 42, loser-out

Philipsburg 47, Sheridan 39, third-place

Twin Bridges 54, Harrison 38, championship

District 14-C

Plains 55, St. Regis 45, championship

St. Regis;10;10;6;19;—;45

Plains;7;13;18;17;—;55

St. Regis: Nick Day 11, Tanner Day 8, Ian Farris 7, Caleb Ball 7, Andrew Stanford 6, Adam Ball 5, John Pruitt 1.

Plains: Treydon Brouillette 18, Kade Pardee 12, Esvin Reyes 9, Nathan Feliksa 6, Parker Flock 4, Jake Weyers 4, Tristan Subatch 2.

Hot Springs 45, Charlo 35, third-place

Charlo;14;5;9;7;—;35

Hot Springs;9;15;11;10;—;45

Charlo: Dawson DuMont 16, Roper Edwards 7, Braydon Zempel 5, Phil Marquez 4, Nate Clark 3.

Hot Springs: Kyle Lawson 21, Brandon Knudsen 19, Luke Waterbury 3, Nathan Lawhead 2.

Hot Springs 66, Noxon 53, loser-out

Hot Springs;17;21;10;18;—;66

Noxon;3;14;16;20;—;53

Hot Springs: Jack McAllister 16, Kyle Lawson 15, Brandon Knudsen 14, Lincoln Slonaker 9, Luke Waterbury 8, Nathan Lawhead 4.

Noxon: Rylan Weltz 22, Michael Antonich 13, Nate Cano 7, Aiden Galloway 6, Wyatt Lackner 5.

Charlo 77, Two Eagle 55, loser-out

Two Eagle;13;11;10;21;—;55

Charlo;24;18;19;16;—;77

Two Eagle: Anthony Charlo 17, Michael Brown 11, Nate Gates 8, Nehemiah Long 7, Sheadyn Croft 6, Shade Tanner 4, Elias Adams 2.

Charlo: Dawson DuMont 30, Keaton Piedalue 10, Nate Clark 8, Phil Marquez 8, Coyle Nagy 7, Tucker Love 6, Roper Edwards 4, Braydon Zempel 2, Colt Hovet 2.

Pairings

Thursday

Two Eagle 57, Noxon 51

Hot Springs 59, Charlo 47

Friday

St. Regis 77, Two Eagle 44

Plains 70, Hot Springs 46

Saturday

Hot Springs 66, Noxon 53, loser-out

Charlo 77, Two Eagle 55, loser-out

Hot Springs 45, Charlo 35, third-place

Plains 55, St. Regis 45, championship

Scores

Billings Skyview 61, CMR Russell 58

Browning 69, Polson 66

Frenchtown 87, Stevensville 53

Hardin 75, Lewistown 55

Hellgate 89, Butte 41

Rocky Boy 66, Cut Bank 60

Cut Bank 74, Choteau 71

Rocky Boy 69, Great Falls Central 42

Wolf Point 68, Harlem 58

Malta 46, Glasgow 36

Whitehall 54, Boulder 46

Fairview 60, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 27

Plentywood 70, Mon-Dak 66

Richey-Lambert 60, Culbertson 45

Colstrip 50, Baker 37

Huntley Project 56, Red Lodge 34

Columbus 53, Roundup 51

Columbus 50, Joliet 27

Roundup 50, Shepherd 43

Jordan 72, Broadus 66

Melstone 67, Terry 39

Three Forks 55, Manhattan 51

Boulder 64, Big Timber 61

Whitehall 53, Townsend 49

Deer Lodge 73, Anaconda 55

Loyola 72, Arlee 61

Plenty Coups 63, Bridger 61

Reed Point-Rapelje 47, Absarokee 44

Eureka 50, St. Ignatius 41

Bigfork 45, Thompson Falls 36

Belt 47, Roy-Winifred 34

Centerville 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 39

Centerville 57, Winnett-Grass Range 52

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 55

Sunburst 51, Power 47

Power 53, Dutton-Brady 45

Sunburst 66, Valier 39

Manhattan Christian 71, Gardiner 38

Shields Valley 57, White Sulphur Springs 48

Shields Valley 47, West Yellowstone 35

White Sulphur Springs 52, Lone Peak 37

Twin Bridges 54, Harrison-Willow Creek 38

Philipsburg 47, Sheridan 39

Philipsburg 52, Ennis 42

Sheridan 49, Drummond 30

Plains 55, St. Regis 45

Hot Springs 45, Charlo 35

Charlo 77, Two Eagle River 55

Hot Springs 66, Noxon 53

Girls basketball

District 7-B

Thompson Falls 39, Eureka 28, championship

Eureka;5;7;11;5;—;28

T. Falls;6;11;7;15;—;39

Eureka: Maggie Graves 8, Karlee Frost 6, Jadyn Pluid 6, Katie Schmidt 3, Megan Hanson 2, Avery Escobar 2, Michael Shea 1.

T. Falls: Megan Baxter 14, Elli Pardee 7, Jody Detlaff 6, Riley Wilson 5, Faith Frields 3, Belle Cooper 2, Ellie Baxter 2.

Bigfork 53, St. Ignatius 25 

Bigfork;14;17;14;8;—;53

St. Ignatius;5;4;5;11;—;25 

Bigfork: Ansleigh Edgerton 19, Emma Berreth 14, Scout Nadeau 8, Isabella Santistevan 5, Audrey Buenz 2, Madison Chappius 2.

St. Ignatius: Azia Umphrey 9, Sydney Brander 7, Mady Currie 3, Courtney Mitchell 2, Olivia Garland 2, Kooper Page 2.

Pairings

Tuesday

St. Ignatius 83, Troy 24, play-in

Friday

Thompson Falls 63, St. Ignatius 51

Eureka 42, Bigfork 39

Saturday

Bigfork 53, St. Ignatius 25, third-place

Thompson Falls 39, Eureka 28, championship

District 12-C

Twin Bridges 43, Philipsburg 28, championship

Philipsburg;3;9;2;14;—;28

Twin Bridges;13;11;9;10;—;43

Philipsburg: Audrey Radtke 9, Rachel Ward 8, Asha Comings 3, Amelia Hill 3, Reese Pitcher 2, Shelby Struna 2, Gretchen Hill 1.

Twin Bridges: Ashleigh Guinanne 14, Avery George 7, Allie Dale 4, Kara Dale 2, Callie Kaiser 2, Lexie Stockett 2, Bailey Stockett 1.

Ennis 47, Drummond 40, third-place

Drummond;7;9;7;17;—;40

Ennis;6;11;14;16;—;47

Drummond: Hannah Bradshaw 11, Sydney Phillips 10, Holly Hauptman 7, Rylee Hilmo 6, Jessie Struna 3, Deana Parke 2, Lizzy Perry 1.

Ennis: Kennedy Davies 14, Landri Paladichuk 13, Shelby Klein 8, Jenna Snider 7, Shae Lovett 5.

Drummond 53, Sheridan 38, loser-out

Sheridan;7;12;10;9;—;38

Drummond;15;14;15;9;—;53

Sheridan: Faith Larsen 14, Makenzee Fabel 7, Desaray Tipton 4, Caitlyn Galiger 4, Madison Fabel 3, Brooke Grow 2, Katie Gronning 2, Tia Hill 2.

Drummond: Sydney Phillips 20, Deana Parke 11, Jessie Struna 11, Rylee Hilmo 5, Hannah Bradshaw 2, Holly Hauptman 2, Lizzy Perry 2.

Pairings

Thursday

Philipsburg 38, Lima 32

Drummond 48, Harrison 38

Twin Bridges 46, Sheridan 35

Friday

Harrison 41, Lima 36, loser-out

Philipsburg 45, Drummond 38

Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 42

Saturday

Drummond 53, Sheridan 38, loser-out

Ennis 48, Harrison 22, loser out

Ennis 47, Drummond 40, third-place

Twin Bridges 43, Philipsburg 28, championship

District 14-C

Charlo 48, Hot Springs 32, championship

Hot Springs;8;7;8;9;—;32

Charlo;7;19;7;15;—;48

Hot Springs: Katelyn Christensen 10, McKennzie Cannon 7, Sydney Jackson 4, Lizzy Fisher 4, Danielle Graham 2, Irene Bravo 2, Brianna Gray 2, Lily Winn 1.

Charlo: Connor Fryberger 15, Liev Smith 12, Carlee Fryberger 9, Mila Hawk 4, Hayleigh Smith 4, Kassidi Cox 2, Destiny Manuel 2.

Plains 57, Noxon 43, third-place

Noxon;9;14;13;7;—;43

Plains;14;19;15;9;—;57

Noxon: Avery Burgess 21, Vanessa Horner 8, Emily Brown 6, Jaedyn Murray 3, Chelsea Vohs 3, Riley Richter 2.

Plains: Kylee Altmiller 27, Krystena Boes 9, Celsey VonHeeder 6, Kimmy Curry 5, Kaylah Standeford 5, Lexa Craft 2, Kaylee Cole 2, Carlie Wagoner 1.

Plains 34, St. Regis 24, loser-out

St. Regis;4;0;8;12;—;24

Plains;8;10;10;6;—;34

St. Regis: Kylee Thompson 8, Sunny Shoupe 7, Macy Hill 7, Taylor Hurd 2.

Plains: Kylee Altmiller 9, Celsey VonHeeder 8, Kimmy Curry 7, Carlie Wagoner 4, Krystena Boes 2, Mia Loberg 2, Kaylah Standeford 2.

Noxon 48, Two Eagle 34, loser-out

Two Eagle;4;8;11;13;—;36

Noxon;10;15;13;10;—;48

Two Eagle: Sarah Gardipe 12, Ce'Alana Shepherd 10, Liz Hill 5, Viviana Adams 4, Tarae Goodluck 3, Emma Gardipe 2.

Noxon: Avery Burgess 23, Emily Brown 8, Riley Richter 5, Vanessa Horner 4, Aubrey Erwin 3, Jaedyn Murray 2, Amari Print-Hay 1, Izzy Lampshire 1, Mia Vogel 1.

Pairings

Thursday

Plains 54, Two Eagle 13

Noxon 42, St. Regis 35

Friday

Hot Springs 53, Plains 42

Charlo 51, Noxon 18

Saturday

Plains 34, St. Regis 24, loser-out

Noxon 48, Two Eagle 34, loser-out

Plains 57 Noxon 43, third-place

Charlo 48, Hot Springs 32, championship

Regular season

Hellgate 64, Butte 35

Butte;4;12;8;11;—;35

Hellgate;22;10;17;15;—;64

Butte: Makenna Carpenter 15.

Hellgate: Bailee Sayler 18, Alex Covill 12, Keke Davis 9, Lauren Dick 8, Addy Heaphy 5, Kennedy McCorkle 5, Izzy Hage 4, Hailey Flamand 3.

Browning 70, Polson 25

Browning;21;16;15;18;-;70

Polson;2;12;0;11;-;25

Browning: Tamika Guardipee 12, Abby Bullcalf 10, Alena Burdeau 10, Walker RunningCrane 9, Mecca Bullchild 8, Tatum RunningCrane 7, Chalissa Kipp 6, Haeley Racine 5, Skyla Wells 2, Arena Matt 1.

Polson: Mossy Kauley 10, Alexia Krenitz 6, Grace Simonich 2, Turquoise Pierre 2, Ilysia Adams 2, Anna Cogar 2, Jazlyn Dalbey 1.

Scores

Browning 70, Polson 25

Frenchtown 56, Stevensville 42

Hardin 65, Lewistown 20

Helena Capital 51, Helena 32

Hellgate 64, Butte 35

Fairfield 47, Shelby 40

Rocky Boy 56, Choteau 43

Choteau 52, Cut Bank 43

Rocky Boy 69, Conrad 48

Harlem 48, Malta 46

Glasgow 39, Wolf Point 30

Colstrip 30, Forsyth 29

Lodge Grass 46, St. Labre 42

Columbus 36, Roundup 33

Huntley Project 55, Joliet 51

Huntley Project 70, Red Lodge 65, OT

Joliet 57, Shepherd 25

Whitehall 54, Boulder 48

Boulder 56, Manhattan 43

Whitehall 52, Townsend 36

Loyola 49, Anaconda 44

Florence 44, Deer Lodge 30

Thompson Falls 39, Eureka 28

Bigfork 53, St. Ignatius 25

Mon-Dak 47, Plentywood 36

Fairview 40, Richey-Lambert 30

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 62, Culbertson 42

Scobey 49, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 25

Frazer 50, Dodson 35

Dodson 51, Lustre Christian 36

Frazer 55, Nashua 43

Melstone 62, Carter County 56

Wibaux 53, Jordan 31

Jordan 35, Custer-Hysham 21

Wibaux 65, Northern Cheyenne 51

Bridger 56, Roberts 46

Bridger 50, Park City 32

Roberts 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 24

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44, Geraldine/Highwood 40

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Centerville 38

Geraldine/Highwood 48, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 32

Fort Benton 58, Turner 41

Hays-Lodgepole 65, Box Elder 49

Box Elder 63, North Star 59

Hays-Lodgepole 78, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58

Augusta 53, Simms 41

Valier 40, Power 29

West Yellowstone 61, Manhattan Christian 55

Gardiner 43, Shields Valley 37

Gardiner 36, Lone Peak 25

Shields Valley 49, White Sulphur Springs 24

Ennis 47, Drummond 40

Twin Bridges 43, Phillipsburg 28

Drummond 53, Sheridan 38

Ennis 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 22

Charlo 48, Hot Springs 32

Plains 57, Noxon 43

Noxon 48, Two Eagle River 36

Plains 34, St. Regis 24

