Soccer
Boys
Laurel 4, Polson 0
Polson;0;0;—;0
Laurel;0;4;—;4
LAU — Bryce Adkins (Matt Mosby)
LAU — Ethan Meccage
LAU — Ethan Meccage
LAU — Austin Purcell
Whitefish 10, Stevensville 2
Stevensville;1;1;—;2
Whitefish;4;6;—;10
WF - Ian Lacey, Brandon Mendoza assist, 2:00
WF - Marvin Kimera, Sam Menicke, 26:00
S - Chance Lester, 27:00
WF - Chase Sabin, Kimera, 38:00
WF - Riley Arendt, Josh Gunderson, 40:00
WF - S. Menicke, 43:00
WF - Lacey, Casy Schneider, 45:00
WF - Schneider, 48:00
WF - Mendoza, Lacey, 58:00
WF - Gabe Menicke, James Thompson, 68:00
S -Lester, 74:00
WF - Kimera, 78:00
Shots: Stevensville 6, Whitefish 21. Saves, Whitefish 4 (Colter Upton, Bradlee Anderson), Stevensville 11 (Benjamin Schreiber). Corner kicks: Whitefish 13, Stevensville 0. Fouls: Whitefish 8, Stevensville 7.
Billings Central 1, Corvallis 0
Billings Central;0;1;—;1
Corvallis;0;0;—;0
CEN — Sam Dull (Jan Mollemeir)
Quarterfinals
Laurel 4, Polson 0
Frenchtown 3, Columbia Falls 2
Billings Central 1, Corvallis 0
Whitefish 10, Stevensville 2
Semifinals
Frenchtown (8-3-2) vs. Laurel (11-2-0)
Billings Central (8-4-2) vs. Whitefish (13-0-0)
Girls
Billings Central 9, Polson 1
Polson;1;0;—;1
Billings Central;6;3;—;9
CEN — Solei Elletsom (Zoie Althoff)
CEN — Solei Elletsom (Morgan Ferestad)
CEN — Zoie Althoff
CEN — Morgan Ferestad (Zoie Althoff)
POL — Sophia Moderie
CEN — Zoie Althoff
CEN — Zoie Althoff (Alexa Hanser)
CEN — Morgan Ferestad (Molly Molvig)
CEN — Zoie Althoff (Kellan Wahl)
CEN — Kellan Wahl (Molly Molvig)
Laurel 4, Corvallis 1
Laurel;4;0;—;4
Corvallis;1;0;—;1
LAU — Mya Maack (Maeson Cotter)
LAU — Mya Maack (Maeson Cotter)
LAU — Kadee Grammar
LAU — Sammi Spitzer (Mya Maack)
COR — Maria Hickey
Quarterfinals
Laurel 4, Corvallis 1
Whitefish 4, Missoula Loyola 2
Billings Central 9, Polson 1
Columbia Falls 3, Stevensville 0
Semifinals
Laurel (12-2-0) vs. Columbia Falls (12-1-0)
Whitefish (9-4-0) vs. Billings Central (12-1-0)
Cross country
Western A Divisional
At Hamilton Golf Club
Boys
Team scores: Columbia Falls 51, Hamilton 93, Corvallis 93, Ronan 95, Whitefish 128, Polson 164, Frenchtown 169, Browning 177, Dillon 194, Libby 285, Stevensville 326.
Top 10 individuals: Colter Kirkland, HAMI, 16:45.55; James Normandeau, RON, 16:45.71; Tyler Schmautz, FREN, 16:52.76; Mason Sloan, POLS, 16:57.85; Aidan Jarvis, COFA, 17:00.97; Will Flowers, CORV, 17:09.01; Brant Heiner, RON, 17:13.44; Michael Irvine, RON, 17:16.35; James Role, COFA, 17:16.82; James Petersen, COFA, 17:18.96.
Girls
Team scores: Corvallis 53, Whitefish 68, Hamilton 121, Columbia Falls 121, Frenchtown 125, Dillon 137, Polson 152, Ronan 185, Browning 185.
Top 10 individuals: Brynnli Poulsen, HAMI, 18:53.86; Madalen Shipman, DILL, 20:10.19; Josephine Vardell, WHIT, 20:26.91; Lara Erickson, COFA, 20:37.94; Katie Gleason, CORV, 20:44.57; Jessica Henson, WHIT, 20:49.96; Rose Day, CORV, 20:56.22; Olivia Buoy, CORV, 20:58.77; Analeta Yellow Bird, RON, 21:12.74; Vandree Old Person, BROW, 1:14.48.
Football
Arlee 64, Victor 14
Arlee;28;16;8;12;—;64
Victor;0;6;0;8;—;14
Late Friday
Clark Fork 46, Plains 12
Plains;0;6;0;6;—;12
Clark Fork;6;6;20;14;—;46
CF — Jake Callaway 38 yard run (run failed)
CF — Isaiah Kovalsky 1 yard pass from Bryan Mask (run failed)
PLA — Brouillette 78 yard run (pass failed)
CF — Jake Callaway 25 yard pass from Bryan Mask (Trey Green run)
CF — Hewston Coon 6 yard fumble return (pass failed)
CF — Wesley Buchanan 3 run (pass failed)
CF — Trey Green 8 run (Wesley Buchanan run)
CF — Isaiah Kovalsky 62 pass from Bryan Mask (pass failed)
PLA — Pardee 3 pass from Brouillette (run failed)
St. Ignatius 50, Flint Creek 36
Flint Creek;14;6;0;16;—;36
St. Ignatius;16;22;6;6;—;50
FC — Kade Cutler 5 run (Kade Cutler run)
FC — Preston Metesh 2 run (pass failed)
STI — Layne Spidel 30 pass from Kellen McClure (Davien Adams pass from Kellen McClure)
STI — Davien Adams 29 pass from Kellen McClure (Davien Adams pass from Kellen McClure)
FC — Kade Cutler 27 run (run failed)
STI — Davien Adams 29 pass from Kellen McClure (Jedi Christy pass from Kellen McClure)
STI — Ian Killorn 26 pass from Kellen McClure (Troy Matt run)
STI — Isaac Dumontier 9 run (run failed)
STI — Isaac Dumontier 3 run (run failed)
FC — Kade Cutler 2 run (Kade Cutler run)
FC — Preston Metesh 9 pass from Kade Cutler (Kade Cutler run)
Scores list
Arlee 64, Victor 14
Choteau 40, Centerville 36
Corvallis 14, Browning 6 (Friday)
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 45, Valier 6
Ekalaka 46, Circle 20
Fairview 50, Scobey 0
Fort Benton 20, Great Falls Central 14
Gardiner 32, Sheridan 31
North Star 40, Geraldine-Highwood 20
St. Labre 2, Broadus 0
West Yellowstone 46, Ennis 0
Volleyball
Eureka def. St. Ignatius
25-14, 25-22, 25-22
Eureka: Kills:32 (Katie Schmidt 9, Maggie Graves 9). Assists: 29 (Avory Escobar 24). Aces: 4 (Michael Shea 2). Digs: 71 (Maggie Graves 19). Blocks: 5 (Avory Escobar 2)
St. Ignatius: Kills:21. Assists: 21. Aces: 6. Digs: 44. Blocks: 5
Hot Springs def. St. Regis
25-7, 25-9, 25-8
Hot Springs: Kills: 24 (Katelyn Christensen 6, McKennzie Cannon 6), Assists: 13 (Sydney Jackson 12), Aces: 10 (Christensen 4), Digs: 22 (Sage Jackson 9), Blocks: 6 (Christensen 2).
St. Regis: Kills: 2 (Ashley Wilson 1, Rylie Burnham 1), Assists: 0. Aces: 2 (Kylee Thompson 2). Digs: 40 (Taylor Hurd 16), Blocks: 6 (Ashley Wilson 3).
Seeley-Swan def. Lincoln
25-15, 25-18, 25-18
Lincoln: Kills: 18 (Alexis Cannon 9, Andrea LaManna 6), Assists: 15 (Sage Kamps 15), Aces: 5 (Cannon 2, Nikki Snyder 2), Digs: 24 (Kamps 5, Snyder 5), Blocks: 2 (Cannon 1, Andrea LaManna 1)
Seeley-Swan: Kills: 31 (Klaire Kovatch 11), Assists: 22 (Aspen Conley 10), Aces: 8 (Taylor Dillree 4), Digs: 47 (Trista Wendel 10), Blocks: 6.
Clark Fork def. Victor
25-12, 25-11, 25-5
Clark Fork: Kills: 23 (Bailey Milender, Sorren Reese, Emmah Baughman). Assists: 21 (Cassie Green 12), Aces: 23 (Reese 8). Digs: 10 (Bailey Milender 3), Blocks: 1 Block (Reese).
Victor: Kills: 4 (Madi Bahr 2), Assists: 3 (Abby Kay 2). Aces: 3 (Bahr 2), Digs: 30(Haylea Wemple 7, Bella Scichilone 7). Blocks: 0.
Late Friday
Valley Christian def. Victor
25-11, 25-8, 25-15
Victor: Kills: 5 (Haylea Wemple 2), Assists: 5 (Madi Barta 3), Aces: 3 (Abby Kay 2), Digs: 33 (Barta 9), Blocks: 0.
Valley Christian: Kills: 24 (Kiela Rumph 8), Assists: 20 (Fylena Rahn 13). Aces: 19 (Trinity Henry 5, Rahn 5). Digs: 20 (Taylor Vance 7), Blocks: 5 (Lexi Baer 4).