Soccer

Boys

Laurel 4, Polson 0

Polson;0;0;—;0

Laurel;0;4;—;4

LAU — Bryce Adkins (Matt Mosby)

LAU — Ethan Meccage

LAU — Ethan Meccage

LAU — Austin Purcell

Whitefish 10, Stevensville 2

Stevensville;1;1;—;2

Whitefish;4;6;—;10

WF - Ian Lacey, Brandon Mendoza assist, 2:00

WF - Marvin Kimera, Sam Menicke, 26:00

S - Chance Lester, 27:00

WF - Chase Sabin, Kimera, 38:00

WF - Riley Arendt, Josh Gunderson, 40:00

WF - S. Menicke, 43:00

WF - Lacey, Casy Schneider, 45:00

WF - Schneider, 48:00

WF - Mendoza, Lacey, 58:00

WF - Gabe Menicke, James Thompson, 68:00

S -Lester, 74:00

WF - Kimera, 78:00

Shots: Stevensville 6, Whitefish 21. Saves, Whitefish 4 (Colter Upton, Bradlee Anderson), Stevensville 11 (Benjamin Schreiber). Corner kicks: Whitefish 13, Stevensville 0. Fouls: Whitefish 8, Stevensville 7.

Billings Central 1, Corvallis 0

Billings Central;0;1;—;1

Corvallis;0;0;—;0

CEN — Sam Dull (Jan Mollemeir)

Girls

Billings Central 9, Polson 1

Polson;1;0;—;1

Billings Central;6;3;—;9

CEN — Solei Elletsom (Zoie Althoff)

CEN — Solei Elletsom (Morgan Ferestad)

CEN — Zoie Althoff

CEN — Morgan Ferestad (Zoie Althoff)

POL — Sophia Moderie

CEN — Zoie Althoff

CEN — Zoie Althoff (Alexa Hanser)

CEN — Morgan Ferestad (Molly Molvig)

CEN — Zoie Althoff (Kellan Wahl)

CEN — Kellan Wahl (Molly Molvig)

Laurel 4, Corvallis 1

Laurel;4;0;—;4

Corvallis;1;0;—;1

LAU — Mya Maack (Maeson Cotter)

LAU — Mya Maack (Maeson Cotter)

LAU — Kadee Grammar

LAU — Sammi Spitzer (Mya Maack)

COR — Maria Hickey

Cross country

Western A Divisional

At Hamilton Golf Club

Boys

Team scores: Columbia Falls 51, Hamilton 93, Corvallis 93, Ronan 95, Whitefish 128, Polson 164, Frenchtown 169, Browning 177, Dillon 194, Libby 285, Stevensville 326.

Top 10 individuals: Colter Kirkland, HAMI, 16:45.55; James Normandeau, RON, 16:45.71; Tyler Schmautz, FREN, 16:52.76; Mason Sloan, POLS, 16:57.85; Aidan Jarvis, COFA, 17:00.97; Will Flowers, CORV, 17:09.01; Brant Heiner, RON, 17:13.44; Michael Irvine, RON, 17:16.35; James Role, COFA, 17:16.82; James Petersen, COFA, 17:18.96.

Girls

Team scores: Corvallis 53, Whitefish 68, Hamilton 121, Columbia Falls 121, Frenchtown 125, Dillon 137, Polson 152, Ronan 185, Browning 185.

Top 10 individuals: Brynnli Poulsen, HAMI, 18:53.86; Madalen Shipman, DILL, 20:10.19; Josephine Vardell, WHIT, 20:26.91; Lara Erickson, COFA, 20:37.94; Katie Gleason, CORV, 20:44.57; Jessica Henson, WHIT, 20:49.96; Rose Day, CORV, 20:56.22; Olivia Buoy, CORV, 20:58.77; Analeta Yellow Bird, RON, 21:12.74; Vandree Old Person, BROW, 1:14.48.

Football

Arlee 64, Victor 14

Arlee;28;16;8;12;—;64

Victor;0;6;0;8;—;14

Late Friday

Clark Fork 46, Plains 12

Plains;0;6;0;6;—;12

Clark Fork;6;6;20;14;—;46

CF — Jake Callaway 38 yard run (run failed)

CF — Isaiah Kovalsky 1 yard pass from Bryan Mask (run failed)

PLA — Brouillette 78 yard run (pass failed)

CF — Jake Callaway 25 yard pass from Bryan Mask (Trey Green run)

CF — Hewston Coon 6 yard fumble return (pass failed)

CF — Wesley Buchanan 3 run (pass failed)

CF — Trey Green 8 run (Wesley Buchanan run)

CF — Isaiah Kovalsky 62 pass from Bryan Mask (pass failed)

PLA — Pardee 3 pass from Brouillette (run failed)

St. Ignatius 50, Flint Creek 36

Flint Creek;14;6;0;16;—;36

St. Ignatius;16;22;6;6;—;50

FC — Kade Cutler 5 run (Kade Cutler run)

FC — Preston Metesh 2 run (pass failed)

STI — Layne Spidel 30 pass from Kellen McClure (Davien Adams pass from Kellen McClure)

STI — Davien Adams 29 pass from Kellen McClure (Davien Adams pass from Kellen McClure)

FC — Kade Cutler 27 run (run failed)

STI — Davien Adams 29 pass from Kellen McClure (Jedi Christy pass from Kellen McClure)

STI — Ian Killorn 26 pass from Kellen McClure (Troy Matt run)

STI — Isaac Dumontier 9 run (run failed)

STI — Isaac Dumontier 3 run (run failed)

FC — Kade Cutler 2 run (Kade Cutler run)

FC — Preston Metesh 9 pass from Kade Cutler (Kade Cutler run)

Volleyball

Eureka def. St. Ignatius

25-14, 25-22, 25-22

Eureka: Kills:32 (Katie Schmidt 9, Maggie Graves 9). Assists: 29 (Avory Escobar 24). Aces: 4 (Michael Shea 2). Digs: 71 (Maggie Graves 19). Blocks: 5 (Avory Escobar 2)

St. Ignatius: Kills:21. Assists: 21. Aces: 6. Digs: 44. Blocks: 5

Hot Springs def. St. Regis

25-7, 25-9, 25-8

Hot Springs: Kills: 24 (Katelyn Christensen 6, McKennzie Cannon 6), Assists: 13 (Sydney Jackson 12), Aces: 10 (Christensen 4), Digs: 22 (Sage Jackson 9), Blocks: 6 (Christensen 2).

St. Regis: Kills: 2 (Ashley Wilson 1, Rylie Burnham 1), Assists: 0. Aces: 2 (Kylee Thompson 2). Digs: 40 (Taylor Hurd 16), Blocks: 6 (Ashley Wilson 3).

Seeley-Swan def. Lincoln

25-15, 25-18, 25-18

Lincoln: Kills: 18 (Alexis Cannon 9, Andrea LaManna 6), Assists: 15 (Sage Kamps 15), Aces: 5 (Cannon 2, Nikki Snyder 2), Digs: 24 (Kamps 5, Snyder 5), Blocks: 2 (Cannon 1, Andrea LaManna 1)

Seeley-Swan: Kills: 31 (Klaire Kovatch 11), Assists: 22 (Aspen Conley 10), Aces: 8 (Taylor Dillree 4), Digs: 47 (Trista Wendel 10), Blocks: 6.

Clark Fork def. Victor

25-12, 25-11, 25-5

Clark Fork: Kills: 23 (Bailey Milender, Sorren Reese, Emmah Baughman). Assists: 21 (Cassie Green 12), Aces: 23 (Reese 8). Digs: 10 (Bailey Milender 3), Blocks: 1 Block (Reese).

Victor: Kills: 4 (Madi Bahr 2), Assists: 3 (Abby Kay 2). Aces: 3 (Bahr 2), Digs: 30(Haylea Wemple 7, Bella Scichilone 7). Blocks: 0.

Late Friday

Valley Christian def. Victor

25-11, 25-8, 25-15

Victor: Kills: 5 (Haylea Wemple 2), Assists: 5 (Madi Barta 3), Aces: 3 (Abby Kay 2), Digs: 33 (Barta 9), Blocks: 0.

Valley Christian: Kills: 24 (Kiela Rumph 8), Assists: 20 (Fylena Rahn 13). Aces: 19 (Trinity Henry 5, Rahn 5). Digs: 20 (Taylor Vance 7), Blocks: 5 (Lexi Baer 4).

