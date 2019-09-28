Volleyball
Missoula Big Sky picked a good time to post its first win of the season, sweeping past Missoula Sentinel Saturday at Sentinel's gym, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. Jackie Robbins and Beth Hicks each collected 11 kills for the Eagles. Nikki Cathey racked up 19 digs. Paige Sawyer led Sentinel with 11 kills. "It was very exciting," Big Sky coach Mathew Pimentel said. "This will be a starting point for the rest of the season to progress and build confidence. We were down in the sets but we never gave up. We came back from deficits and just kept pushing on. We had to fight the whole afternoon."
Loyola Sacred Heart stormed to a sweep of visiting Deer Lodge, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24. Sam Clevenger collected 17 kills and 15 digs for the Breakers. Molly McHugh added 17 assists and six aces. "We did a really good job covering, which is something we've been working on," Loyola coach Kelsey McFadden said. "We also did a great job serving and playing as a team."
Corvallis moved to 4-0 in conference play with a home sweep of Dillon, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18. Madeline Gilder collected 14 kills and Hannah Martin 30 assists for the Blue Devils.
Frenchtown started strong but faded in a home loss to Libby, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23. Abby Tode and Rylee Belcourt each had six kills for the Broncs. The Loggers held a 31-19 edge in kills, led by Mackenzie Proffitt with 13.
Florence steamrolled to a three-set home win over Anaconda, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14. Sarah Hopcroft had 10 kills and three aces for the Falcons. Teammate Kolbi Wood collected 10 digs.
Thompson Falls boosted its record to 5-2 with a sweep of St. Ignatius, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17. Jody Detlaff had 12 kills and three blocks for the Bluehawks. Aziarain Umphrey collected 16 digs for the Bulldogs.
Stevensville used 11 kills and four aces from Aliyah Anderson in outlasting Hamilton, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10. Teammate Maddie Weber dished out 31 assists from the Yellowjackets (3-2).
Victor lost in four sets at Lincoln, 25-10, 25-11, 18-25, 25-17. Madi Barta had eight assists and three aces for the Pirates.
Noxon swept past visiting St. Regis, 25-7, 25-16, 25-16. Avery Burgess had nine kills and two blocks for the Red Devils. Baylee Pruitt had 15 assists, two aces and six digs for the Tigers.
Shelby Struna had 15 assists and 15 digs in leading Philipsburg over Twin Bridges. Hot Springs defeated Seeley-Swan behind eight kills and five blocks by Katelyn Christensen.
Football
In Class C six-man action in Alberton, third-ranked Hot Springs steamrolled over Valley Christian in Alberton Saturday night, 47-13. Kyle Lawson scored two of the Savage Heat's first three touchdowns on passes from Brandon Knudsen and the duo connected one more time in the first half as their team built a 38-0 lead. Hot Springs moved to 5-0 and Valley Christian fell to 1-4. "We mixed it up well running and passing tonight and got everybody involved," Savage Heat coach Jim Lawson said. "We had a big second quarter and we had some good defensive stands that led to some good field position."
St. Ignatius won 29-6 at Seeley-Swan in a battle of West C 8-man powerhouse teams. The Bulldogs improved to 4-1. The Blackhawks fell to 3-2. No further information was provided.