Golf
Hamilton's boys and the Corvallis girls were victors at the Hamilton Invite on Saturday. Tristan Hanson, Bryce Reed and Tanner Hanson took first through third place for the Broncs to lead Hamilton to the team win. Tristan Hanson shot a 69 while Reed and Tanner Hanson each shot a 75 to technically tie for second. Frenchtown's boys were second followed by Whitefish which was third.
On the girls side, sophomore Macee Greenwood continues to dominate at every meet she competes in. Greenwood shot a winning score of 71 which was 15 strokes better than the second-place finisher. Corvallis edged out Whitefish 364 to 368 to win the tournament while Polson finished third as a team. Ella Shaw of Whitefish and Ellie Thiel of Polson rounded out the top three.
Football
No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady edged past Noxon 46-36 on Saturday afternoon. PDB jumped to a 27-0 lead by halftime thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Nick Widhalm and a rushing score as well. Widhalm finished the game with five total touchdowns. Noxon came alive in the second half as Josh Baldwin scored the team's first two touchdowns. Rylan Weltz ran for another score and caught a pair of touchdown passes from Brody Hill as well.
Troy raced past Victor 42-18 as the Trojans scored all of their points in the first half. Terren Winebark threw four touchdown passes for Troy, three of which found Ricki Fisher while the fourth went to Ricky Starks. Jace Fisher added a rushing score and Kolton Lewis took a kickoff back for a touchdown as well. Carson Varner ran for a pair of scores for Victor while Cameron Moore added a touchdown for the Pirates as well. The win marked Troy's first victory on the field since Oct. 19, 2015, when it defeated Thompson Falls when both teams played in Class B.
No. 5 Flint Creek defeated No. 8 Seeley-Swan 62-20 in an 8-Man football game on Friday night. The Saturday Missoulian had the final score incorrect after the Associated Press did not update the final score. Kade Cutler accounted for six touchdowns for the Titans while Preston Metesh had a hand in four scores. Owen Mercado caught a pair of touchdowns for Seeley-Swan. The Titans improved to 3-1 while the Blackhawks fell to 3-1.
Volleyball
Bozeman outlasted Sentinel in five sets 19-25, 25-15, 25-13, 15-25, 15-6. Sasha Hathaway had 13 kills for the Hawks while Molly O'Connor added four aces and 15 digs. Alexis Umland and Sheridan Schweyen each tallied eight kills for Sentinel while Umland added six blocks. Olivia Cady added two aces and 18 digs.
Big Sky was swept by Helena Capital 25-12, 25-7, 25-17. Allix Lockerd and Beth Hicks each racked up four kills for the Eagles.
Stevensville defeated Dillon in four sets in a Southwest A matchup, 20-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20. Aliyah Anderson had nine kills and four aces for Stevi and Maddie Weber added 32 assists.
Eureka held off Thompson Falls in five sets 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-9. Maggie Graves had 15 kills and 23 digs for Eureka while Rhianna Hawkins added 12 kills, two aces and one block. Jody Detlaff led Thompson Falls with 18 kills and seven blocks.
Hot Springs defeated Charlo in three sets to win the Arlee Spike It Tournament on Saturday. Hot Springs won 8-15, 16-14, 16-14. Hot Springs beat Plains in two sets, 15-4, 16-14, to advance to the championship while Charlo beat Darby 15-9, 13-15, 15-10 in the other semifinal. Loyola Sacred Heart and Lincoln were also at the tournament.
Valley Christian swept past Helena Christian in Missoula, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23. Kiela Rumph and Lexi Baer each had seven kills for Valley Christian.
You have free articles remaining.
Cross country
The Missoula Hellgate boys finished ninth out of 29 teams in the elite division of the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, Idaho. Senior Ian Curtis finished 24th in the 230-runner field with a 15 minutes, 54.20 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Ignatius Fitzgerald finished 60th in 16:23.70 and Miles Colescott 67th in 16:26. Lukas Horejsi was 78th in 16:32.20. On the girls' side, Hellgate finished 13th out of 23 teams. Junior Sage Brooks was fifth in 18:02.90. Junior Abby Kendrick was 12th in 18:18.80. Senior Sabrina Bryant was 75th in 19:44.70. Sophomore Izzy Munro was 107th in 20:13.40.
Soccer
Boys
Hellgate defeated Helena Capital on the road 3-0 thanks to goals from Dane Becker, Marcus Anderson and Beckett Arthur. Becker scored in the 24th minute, Anderson netted a goal in the 66th and Arthur added one more for insurance in the 69th.
Laurel topped Columbia Falls 4-1 behind a pair of goals from Ricky Temporal. Simon Magg scored off an assist from Jason Albin as Columbia Falls tied the game 1-1 but Laurel scored three times in the second half to put the game away.
Billings Central used four second-half goals to run away from Bigfork 6-1. Ben Pilskalns scored on a penalty kick for the Vikings to bring them within 2-1 before Central took over in the second half.
Whitefish defeated Corvallis 5-1 as the Bulldogs scored three goals in the first half to set the tone early. Sam Menicke scored and assisted Marvin Kimera on a goal while Casey Schneider also tallied a goal and an assist. Gavin Hagberg scored Corvallis' lone goal.
Girls
Columbia Falls topped Laurel 2-1 behind a pair of goals from Josie Windauer. Windauer scored in the 54th minute before scoring again in the 79th to give Columbia Falls the win. Sydney Mann and Madeline Robison each had assists in the game.
Hellgate defeated Helena Capital 3-1.
Bigfork fell to Billings Central 10-0.
Polson topped Libby 6-1.