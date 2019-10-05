Soccer
The Loyola Sacred Heart girls posted a home victory over Hamilton Saturday, 5-3. Lani Walker scored three goals for the Breakers. Rylee Wiediger scored two goals for the Broncs.
The Big Sky girls played Helena to a 0-0 tie in the Capital City. "Honestly I think the weather got us," Eagles coach Courtney Shields said. "I think with the temperature (the players) weren't moving off the ball like they normally do." Whether it was the temperature drop or the Bengals pesky back line, the Eagles' scorers were never able to line up an opportunity that instilled much confidence in a positive result.
The Sentinel boys dropped a 6-1 decision at Helena Capital. The first half was all Bruins (6-2). They tallied goals in the fourth, 17th and 45th minutes with goals from Matt Wigton assisted by Marston Carpenter, Aidan Adamek assisted by Ryan Quinn and Caleb Hoxie assisted by Chris Meza, respectively. The Sentinel girls whipped Capital, 4-1. No Spartans scoring information was provided to the Missoulian.
The Big Sky boys dropped a 3-0 decision at Helena. To the Eagles' credit, they kept competing through the entirety of the contest and coach Louis Johnston was pleased with the effort. "Just small victories for us," said Johnston. "We could have dropped our heads and completely capitulated, but we didn't. We stayed strong and didn't concede in the the second half, so it's a good result for us."
The Stevensville girls blanked Frenchtown, 4-0. Kelsey Zahn scored two goals for the Yellowjackets and Olivia Peretto and Evynne Alexander each scored one goal. The Polson girls beat Libby, 4-2. Moderie scored twice for the Pirates and Burland and Hupka scored once.
The Hamilton boys whipped Loyola, 7-2. Clay Kellar scored two goals for the Broncs. Danny Kaleva scored for the Rams. The Frenchtown boys beat Stevensville, 2-0. Jeff Jacobs and Braydon Simpson scored goals.
Cross country
The Missoula Sentinel girls placed fourth in a 15-team field in the Butte High Invitational at Stodden Park. Bozeman won with 31 points. Brooke Stayner of the Spartans took 11th individually in 19 minutes, 22.9 seconds. Sentinel also placed fourth in a 19-team boys meet that was won by Bozeman. Tanner Klumph finished 11th for the Spartans in 16:29.3.
James Normandeau of Ronan took top honors in the boys race at the Mission Duels at Silver Fox Golf Course. He posted a time of 16:20. Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton won the girls race in 19:02.
Football
Seeley-Swan boosted its record to 4-2 Saturday with a 52-0 win at Victor. Dakota Wood scored three touchdowns for the Blackhawks, including two on 10-yard runs and one on a 65-yard pass from Owen Mercado. Victor fell to 0-6. The Valley Christian team fell to defeat at Gardiner, 69-30. No scoring information was submitted by the Eagles' coaching staff.
Volleyball
Sydney Brander buried 14 kills and added 15 digs in leading St. Ignatius to a home win over Loyola, 25-19, 27-25, 11-25, 25-18. Laney Denning had 10 kills for Loyola.
Arlee fell in straight sets to visiting Deer Lodge, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11. Emily Fiddler collected 24 digs for the Scarlets. Nia McClanahan had nine kills for the Wardens.
Darby earned a convincing home win over Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-11, 25-21. Libby Schlapman had three kills and two blocks for the Tigers. Katelyn Christensen had 11 kills for the Savage Heat.
Whitefish swept host Hamilton behind Katelyn Dickemore's heroics. She collected five kills, seven assists, four aces and 13 digs. Luci Ridgeway had 11 kills and 13 digs for the Broncs. Columbia Falls swept host Hamilton despite five kills and eight digs by the Broncs' Emma Ellis.
Seeley-Swan steamrolled to a sweep at St. Regis, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22. Klaire Kovatch had eight kills for the Blackhawks. Taylor Hurd tallied 13 digs for the Tigers.
Polson outlasted Ronan in a five-set marathon, 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 25-19, 19-17. Misty Tenas had 14 kills for the Pirates.