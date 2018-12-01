Boys basketball
Clark Fork picked up its first win in the Frenchtown Tip Off tourney Saturday, rallying past Philipsburg, 57-51. Key to the outcome was a 21-8 run by the Mountain Cats in the third quarter. Bryan Mask scored 16 points and Carson Callison added 10 for Clark Fork (1-1). Multi-sport standout Jaxon Lee led the Prospectors with 16 points.
Noxon moved to 2-0 with a win over Lincoln in Frenchtown, 60-40. Junior post Rylan Weltz had a big day for the Red Devils with 23 points. Nathan Brown led the Lynx with 19 points.
Plains earned its first victory of the season, defeating Valley Christian 54-32 on Saturday in Frenchtown. Esvin Reyes and Treydon Brouillette each scored 11 points while Tucker Foster added seven. Plains jumped to a 21-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Branson Becker led the Eagles with seven points.
Seeley-Swan boosted its record to 2-0 with a 74-51 win over St. Regis in Frenchtown. Sophomore Owen Mercado led the way for the Blackhawks with 27 points, followed by senior Cordell Turner with 19. Tanner Day had 16 points for the Tigers.
Girls basketball
Noxon picked up its first win Saturday in the Tip Off tourney in Frenchtown, rolling over Victor, 50-18. Delaney Weltz had a double-double for the Red Devils (1-1) with 28 points and 10 boards. Ashley Hopper scored nine points for the Pirates.
Lanessa Gedney scored six points for Valley Christian in a 42-18 loss to the Frenchtown JV team in the Tip Off tourney in Frenchtown. Hope Rebich scored 14 points for the Broncs.
Plains defeated Clark Fork 55-37 on Saturday in Frenchtown. Kylee Altmiller and Rachel Huenink each scored 16 points while Haley Josephson added 12. Madison Mask led Clark Fork in scoring with 17 points.
Hockey
The Missoula Lady Bruins high school team went 1-1 in the Bozeman Cup on Saturday. The team started the day with a 6-0 loss to Richland of Sidney, Montana. Missoula bounced back to beat Sun Valley 3-0 in the afternoon. Lady Bruins freshman goalie Natalie Herr had 14 saves against Richland. Hanna Huang, Sid Triepke and Andi Carnes scored in the win over Sun Valley. Shaye Ewing had two assists and Herr got her first shutout of the season. Missoula (4-1-1) will play in the third place game Sunday morning.