Cross country
Missoula Sentinel's boys and girls cross country teams walked away with first-place finishes at the Flathead Invite in Kalispell on Saturday. The boys finished with 40 points, led by first-place finisher Tanner Klumph, to take the win. Klumph finished the race in 16 minutes, 30.51 seconds. Columbia Falls and Kalispell Glacier finished in second and third in the team race. James Normandeau of Ronan was second while Aidan Jarvis of Columbia Falls rounded out the top three.
On the girls side, Sentinel and Kalispell Flathead both scored 46 points to tie for first. Brooke Stayner of Sentinel won the race in 19 minutes, 7.32 seconds while Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton was second and Freya Jones of Big Sky came in at third.
Soccer
Girls
The Missoula Big Sky and Sentinel girls played to a 2-2 draw in a crosstown soccer match on Saturday. Big Sky struck first when Mazey Kasberg scored in the 22nd minute off of an assist from Whitney Morrison. Sentinel responded just before the half with a goal from Reese Meyer on an assist from Shaye Ewing.
In the second half, Morrison found the back of the net herself in the 46th minute to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead. But in the 65th minute, Sentinel tied the game up for good after Aisley Allen scored on a penalty kick.
Billings Central shutout Whitefish 5-0. The Rams jumped out quickly with a 3-0 lead in the first half before adding two more goals in the second.
Laurel raced past Polson 12-0 on Saturday. The Locomotives didn't waste any time putting the game away early and scored nine goals in the first half.
Boys
Whitefish shutout Billings Central's boys team 7-0 on Saturday. Gabe Menicke scored three goals for the Bulldogs, two of which came in the first half, as Whitefish built a 4-0 lead heading into the break. Sam Menicke tallied four assists in the game while Casey Schneider added two more goals as well.
Laurel defeated Polson 3-0. The Locomotives scored one goal in the first half before adding two insurance goals in the second.
The Sentinel boys steamrolled to a 13-0 win over Big Sky. No further information was provided.
Football
Darby defeated Plains 41-26 in 8-Man football on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers led 21-14 in a close contest heading into the fourth quarter but exploded for 20 more points in the final frame to run away from the Horsemen.
Sentinel improved the 3-0 on the season with a dominant victory over Kalispell Flathead, 42-0. Junior quarterback Dayton Bay starred for the fourth-ranked Spartans as he passed for four touchdown passes and ran for another in the win. Bay found junior receiver TJ Rausch twice in the game for touchdowns, including for the first score of the contest. In the second quarter he hit senior Preston Jones for a 4-yard TD to make it 14-0 heading into halftime.
Rausch and Bay connected again in the third quarter on a 24-yard score and he found senior Jaxon Lee as well in the third to give the Spartans a 35-0 lead. Junior Haiden Crews scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter as well. Bay added a 16-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for insurance. Sentinel racked up 413 yards on offense in the game. Sentinel will hit the road again next Friday when it takes on third-ranked Helena Capital (3-0) in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Volleyball
Eureka defeated Loyola Sacred Heart in four sets 25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21. Eureka racked up 42 kills, 15 of which came from Maggie Graves. Avery Escober added 22 assists and three blocks in the win for the Lions as well. Sam Clevenger led Loyola with 14 kills, three aces and 26 digs.
Columbia Falls topped Stevensville 19-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21. Madysen Hoerner racked up 17 of the team's 40 kills while Hannah Schweikert added five aces and 32 assists for Columbia Falls. Madison Weber had 28 assists and 10 digs to lead the Yellowjackets while Aliyah Anderson added 10 kills.
Dillon swept Hamilton 25-21, 25-22, 26-24. Emma Ellis racked up 11 kills and 24 blocks for the Broncs and Taryn Searle added 18 assists.
Sydney Brander racked up 23 kills and St. Ignatius defeated Troy 21-25, 25-22, 25-7, 25-8. Hunter Eichert added 43 assists while Karolyna Buck tallied four aces.
Seeley-Swan defeated Darby in four sets 25-17, 25-17, 16-25, 25-23. Klaire Kovatch tallied nine kills and seven blocks for the Blackhawks while Taylor Dillree added five aces and 13 digs. Haliegh Golden had 11 kills and seven digs for Darby.
Drummond swept Lima 25-8, 25-13, 25-17.
Thompson Falls defeated Anaconda in three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15.