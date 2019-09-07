Soccer
Billings Central's boys shutout Hamilton 2-0.
Billings Central's girls also defeated Hamilton 9-0. Lexi Brenneman had 16 saves for the Broncs.
Laurel defeated Loyola Sacred Heart 7-0. Megan Neuman had 14 saves for Loyola.
Volleyball
Florence swept Bigfork 25-6, 25-15, 25-17 on Saturday. The Falcons racked up 32 kills, 12 of which came from Jacklyn Balford while Halle Christopherson added six aces. Josie Howlett had four kills and one ace to lead Bigfork.
Eureka fell to Anaconda in four sets 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14. Maggie Graves had nine kills and three aces for Eureka while Rhianna Hawkins added eight kills, seven digs and two blocks.
Plains swept Noxon 25-19, 25-22, 25-21. Kylee Altmiller had three kills and three blocks for Plains Miera Loberg added seven aces. Riley Richter had 15 assists, one ace and 13 digs for Noxon.
Charlo also swept its Saturday matchup with St. Regis 25-15, 25-17, 25-10. Carlee Fryberger had six kills, 10 digs and three blocks for Charlo while MollyKate Sullivan added eight aces. Baylee Pruitt tallied 35 assists and nine digs for St. Regis.
Polson defeated Libby in four sets, 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-15, as Misty Tenas had 13 kills and three blocks for the Pirates. Grace Quinones had four aces and Berkley Ellis added 15 assists.
Thompson Falls edged out Loyola Sacred Heart in a thriller, winning 23-25, 25-15, 11-25, 25-14, 15-12. Scarlette Schwindt had 16 kills and 19 digs while Riley Wilson added two aces and and 25 assists. Sam Clevenger had four blocks and 16 kills for Loyola.
Darby topped Clark Fork 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19. Kimber Schlapman had 12 assists and seven aces to pace the Tigers. Sorren Reese had 13 kills for Clark Fork.
Lincoln defeated Seeley-Swan 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 19-17 in a thrilling match. Alexis Cannon had 12 kills for Lincoln while Alyvia Blotkamp had five aces. Klaire Kovatch had 13 kills for the Blackhawks and added seven aces.
Hellgate volleyball was swept by defending Class AA state champion Helena Capital 25-19, 25-13, 25-18. Piper Pfister had three aces and three blocks for the Knights while Wren Filardi led Hellgate in kills with three.