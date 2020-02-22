Saturday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate boys clinch Western AA regular-season title

Boys basketball
Regular season
Hellgate wrapped up the Western AA regular-season title with an 89-41 home win over Butte. Senior Rollie Worster poured in a season-high 31 points to pace the Knights. Fellow seniors Cam LaRance and Abe Johnson added 16 and 14 points, respectively. The Knights improved to 16-0 overall and 12-0 in the Western AA with a pair of crosstown games remaining in the regular season: at home against Big Sky and on the road against Sentinel.
Frenchtown scored an 87-53 win over winless Stevensville to close the regular season with a record of 15-3 overall, 8-2 in the Western A. The Broncs finished third in the conference, behind Butte Central and Hamilton, which all went 8-2 in the league. On Monday, Frenchtown plays Stevensville and Dillon plays Corvallis in play-in games for the Western A divisional.
Polson dropped a 69-66 contest against Browning, which clinched the Northwest A regular-season title with the win. Four Pirates scored in double figures: Xavier Fisher with 15, Colton Graham with 11, Anton Lefthand with 10 and Beau Kelly with 10. Polson will be a No. 2 seed at the Western A divisional next week. Fellow Northwest A teams Libby and Ronan will play in a play-in game for the divisional tournament, as will Whitefish and Columbia Falls.
District 6-B
Deer Lodge beat Anaconda, 73-55, to secure the district title and a top seed at the divisional tournament next week. Ben Anderson paced Deer Lodge with 23 points. Anaconda will be the No. 2 seed at divisionals.
Loyola rallied to beat Arlee, 72-61, in the third-place game. The Rams outscored the Warriors 42-23 in the second half to erase a 38-30 deficit at the intermission. Liam Haffey scored 22 points to pace the Rams, while Mac Been added 16 more points. Arlee's Cody Tanner scored a game-high 26 points. Loyola will be the third seed at divisionals, while Arlee with be fourth.
District 7-B
Eureka pulled out a 49-41 victory over St. Ignatius in the district title game to earn a top seed at next week's divisional tournament. AJ Pacella paced the Lions with 16 points, Cory Chaney scored 15 and Jake Kindel added 10. Jedi Christy had 14 points to lead St. Ignatius, which will be a No. 2 seed at the divisional.
Bigfork rallied in the second half to beat Thompson Falls, 45-36, in the third-place game. The Vikings outscored the Blue Hawks 30-16 after intermission to erase a 20-15 halftime deficit. Bryce Gilliard paced Bigfork with 11 points, while Isak Epperly added 10. Nathan Schraeder scored 10 points to lead Thompson Falls, which will be a No. 4 seed at divisionals.
District 12-C
Twin Bridges topped Harrison, 54-38, to win the district championship and earn a top seed to divisionals.
Philipsburg pulled away from Sheridan in the second half to win the third-place game, 47-39. The Prospectors outscored Sheridan 26-19 in the second half after leading 21-20 at the break.
Philipsburg scored a 52-42 win over Ennis earlier in the day in a loser-out game. Brian Ward led Philipsburg with 16 points, Daniel Brabender added 14 and Kade Cutler chipped in 13.
Drummond dropped its loser-out game to Sheridan, 49-30. The Trojans trailed 24-14 at the half and 39-27 heading to the fourth quarter. Caleb Parke led Drummond with nine points.
District 14-C
Plains rallied from an early deficit to beat St. Regis for the third time this season, this one being a 55-45 win in the district title game. Treydon Brouillette scored 18 points and Kade Pardee added 12 for Plains, which outscored St. Regis 35-25 in the second half after being tied 20-20 at the half. St. Regis got a team-high 11 points from Nick Day. Plains secured a top seed to the divisional tournament next week, while St. Regis will be a No. 2 seed.
Hot Springs topped Charlo, 45-35, in the third-place match. Kyle Lawson scored 21 points to pace Hot Springs, while teammate Brandon Knudsen added 19 more. Dawson DuMont had 16 points to pace Charlo.
Hot Springs beat Noxon, 66-53, earlier in the day in a loser-out game. Jack McAllister led Hot Springs with 16 points, Lawson added 15 and Knudsen scored 14. Noxon got 22 points from Rylan Weltz.
Charlo rolled to a 77-55 win Two Eagle River earlier in the day in a loser-out game. DuMont dropped 30 points to lead the Vikings. Anthony Charlo had 17 points to pace Two Eagle, while teammate Michael Brown added 11.
Girls basketball
District 7-B
Thompson Falls continued its breakout season by beating Eureka, 39-28, to capture the district championship and earn a top seed to the Western B divisional next week. Megan Baxter scored 14 points to pace the Blue Hawks. Maggie Graves scored eight points to lead the Lions, who will be a No. 2 seed at divisionals.
Bigfork secured third place with a 53-25 win over St. Ignatius. The Valkyries raced to a 22-point halftime lead. Ansleigh Edgerton paced Bigfork with 17 points, and Emma Berreth added 10. Azia Umphrey led St. Ignatius with nine points.
District 12-C
Philipsburg lost to Twin Bridges, 43-28, in the district championship game. The Prospectors trailed 13-3 after one quarter, 24-12 at the break and 33-14 heading to the fourth quarter. They got nine points from Audrey Radtke and eight from Rachel Ward. Twin Bridges was led by 14 points from Ashleigh Guinanne.
Ennis topped Drummond, 47-40, in the third-place game. Kennedy Davies had 14 points for Ennis, while teammate Landri Paladichuk scored 13. Drummond was led by 11 points from Hannah Bradshaw.
Drummond opened the day with a 53-38 win over Sheridan in a loser-out game. Sydney Phillips had 20 points for Drummond, while Deana Parke and Jessie Struna added 11 apiece.
Ennis beat Harrison, 48-22, in a loser-out game earlier in the day.
District 14-C
Charlo took down Hot Springs for the third time this season, this one being a 48-32 victory in the district title game, keeping the Vikings undefeated on the season. Conner Fryberger led Charlo with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals, Liev Smith added 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and one assist, and Carlee Fryberger had nine points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds. Hot Springs got 10 points from Katelyn Christensen. Charlo earned a top seed to the divisional tournament, while Hot Springs will be a No. 2 seed.
Plains won the third-place game against Noxon, 57-43. Kylee Altmiller scored 27 points to lead Plains. Noxon's Avery Burgess countered with 21 points.
Plains opened the day with a 34-24 win over St. Regis in a loser-out game.
Noxon got to the third-place game by beating Two Eagle River, 48-34, in a loser-out game earlier in the day.
Regular season
Hellgate rolled to a 64-35 home win over Butte to remain in second place in the Western AA. Bailee Sayler led the Knights with 18 points, while Alex Covill added 12 more. Butte got a team-high 15 points from Makenna Carpenter. Hellgate improved to 14-2 overall, 10-2 in conference with two regular-season games remaining. Butte dropped to 7-10, 4-9.
Frenchtown scored a 56-42 win over Stevensville to close the regular season with a record of 9-9 overall, 5-5 in the Southwest A. Frenchtown and Stevensville will play again in a play-in game for the Western A divisional, as will Corvallis and Butte Central.
Polson lost to Browning, 70-25, will play Ronan in a Western A divisional play-in at 6 p.m. Monday in Ronan. Whitefish and Libby will play in another play-in game.
Hockey
The Missoula Bruins high school boys hockey team swept Bozeman on Friday and Saturday. They scored a 5-2 win on Friday, with Zach Hangas and Bransen Nelson each recording two goals and one assist. Braiden Schreckendgust scored one goal, Alex Neibauer and Daniel Jackson each collected one assist, and goalie Kevin Moore made 23 saves. The second game was closer, a 4-3 victory for the Bruins. Nelson accounted for what proved to be the game-winning goal, while goalie Izaak Moran made 22 saves. Hangas scored two goals and Schreckendgust scored one. Nelson, Jackson, Easton Leadbetter, Simon Wilson and Eddy Lochridge each accounted for an assist.