Saturday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate boys clinch Western AA regular-season title

Boys basketball

Regular season

Hellgate wrapped up the Western AA regular-season title with an 89-41 home win over Butte. Senior Rollie Worster poured in a season-high 31 points to pace the Knights. Fellow seniors Cam LaRance and Abe Johnson added 16 and 14 points, respectively. The Knights improved to 16-0 overall and 12-0 in the Western AA with a pair of crosstown games remaining in the regular season: at home against Big Sky and on the road against Sentinel.

Frenchtown scored an 87-53 win over winless Stevensville to close the regular season with a record of 15-3 overall, 8-2 in the Western A. The Broncs finished third in the conference, behind Butte Central and Hamilton, which all went 8-2 in the league. On Monday, Frenchtown plays Stevensville and Dillon plays Corvallis in play-in games for the Western A divisional.